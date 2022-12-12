In the wake of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese in this country — even those who were U.S. citizens — came under suspicion. Those on the West Coast began to move east, at first voluntarily, then by government edict.

A significant number ended up in Colorado and on the Western Slope. But they weren’t the first of their background to move here. Japanese-Americans had been living in western Colorado, including the Grand Valley, at least since the first decade of the 20th century.