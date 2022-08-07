Theresa Bloom, left, puts together a bunk bed with Dennis Hill, while setting up a new home for an Afghan family that arrived in February. The second refugee arrived last week after spending nearly a year in refugee camps.
Judy Bunyard places an Afghani doll, made in the 1960s, on her table during the first International Festival at Canyon View Vineyard Church in May.
MCKENZIE LANGE
PHOTOS BY SENTINEL STAFF
MCKENZIE LANGE
Mary Harmeling with the Grand Valley Resettlement Program unpacks donations in new home of an Afghan family.
Last fall, the Grand Junction-based organization Joint Development Associates (JDA) International, led by Bob Hedlund, committed its resources and networking to efforts to rescue 568 people from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.
With Hedlund’s help, these refugees have arranged for new lives in the United States, with some having already arrived and others waiting for final processing for legal immigration. The Grand Valley Resettlement Program (GVRP) was formed as an off-shoot organization to accommodate the 10 families that Hedlund is bringing to the Western Slope.
The first family of Afghan refugees arrived in Grand Junction in February. The GVRP announced Friday that the second refugee arrival has occurred, this time a woman in her mid-30s.
Additionally, four Afghan families are nearing U.S. government approval to enter the country, as GVRP said in its statement that these families are anticipated to arrive in two weeks. All Afghan refugees immigrating to the United States through JDA International’s efforts are required to spend three to six months at a U.S. military camp before they can officially call the country home.
The woman who arrived last week was evacuated as part of JDA International’s rescue operation last fall. She spent the next nine months in Abu Dhabi, where all of the refugees helped by Hedlund awaited the green light to move to the United States. After nine months in Abu Dhabi, she spent roughly three months at a military camp in Virginia.
When she stepped outside of the Grand Junction Regional Airport, she finally had a moment for a true sigh of relief after nearly a year of living in refugee camps.
With JDA International’s work completed in relocating the family and woman that have already arrived as well as the four families who will soon call western Colorado their home, this is where the GVRP steps in.
The GVRP is a continuously growing initiative in which more than 150 community members and various churches assist in finding places for these refugees to live, in addition to donating food and other household items to them, helping them secure furniture and employment, guiding them in finding medical resources, enrolling their children in schools, providing transportation and other methods of making them feel welcomed.
The GVRP even hosted its first international festival in May at Canyon View Vineyard Church. The festival was a celebration of cultures around the world and aimed to help Grand Valley residents from other regions of the planet feel seen and acknowledged. The organization’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, as the GVRP received a $9,000 grant from the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation in June.
“Mesa County is in a unique position to embrace and welcome these families with open arms,” Hedlund said in the GVRP’s statement. “They have left their home country to avoid possible death by the Taliban, to provide education to their daughters and to rebuild their lives in a new community. They’ve already proved their commitment and loyalty to our country (through their past work with JDA and Hedlund).”