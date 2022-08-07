Last fall, the Grand Junction-based organization Joint Development Associates (JDA) International, led by Bob Hedlund, committed its resources and networking to efforts to rescue 568 people from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

With Hedlund’s help, these refugees have arranged for new lives in the United States, with some having already arrived and others waiting for final processing for legal immigration. The Grand Valley Resettlement Program (GVRP) was formed as an off-shoot organization to accommodate the 10 families that Hedlund is bringing to the Western Slope.