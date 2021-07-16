A funeral will be Saturday for Jim Fuoco, pilot by soul, longtime head of a Grand Junction auto dealership, philanthropist, avid Grand Mesa angler; and his wife of 26 years, Afton Branscom-Fuoco.
Jim Fuoco died Feb. 1 at 88. Afton Branscom-Fuoco died June 27 at 95.
Jim Fuoco came to head the Jim Fuoco Motors dealership founded by his father, also known as Jim, after he served in the U.S. Air Force, where the younger Fuoco gained a love for flying.
In doing so, he followed the wishes of his family that he return to Grand Junction to work in the family automotive business with his brother, Earl J. Fuoco, said Jim’s daughter, Julia Furry of Santa Fe, N.M.
Her father frequently reminded her as she grew up that it was important to do business ethically, Furry said, “because you don’t want to sit next to somebody in church that believed you ripped them off. Your reputation is so very important.”
It’s a credo that guided her through her own career in the auto industry, Furry said.
The current dealership at 741 N. First St. sits on the site of the family home in which Jim and other siblings were born, said his sister, Katherine Fuoco-Fairchild.
Fuoco “agonized about leaving the Air Force” and the ability to pilot those “big old cargo planes,” Fuoco-Fairchild said.
Fuoco earned his commission and wings at at Reese Air Force Base in Texas. He was a pilot and commander of the C124 cargo aircraft at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
On agreeing to help lead the dealership, “ultimately, he did it for family,” she said.
Jim and Earl headed the dealership from about 1956 to 1989, when Earl’s son, Bob, bought out his father and was a partner in the business with his uncle.
Jim Fuoco retired in 2005, leaving Bob in charge. Bob has since stepped aside for his sons, meaning that the dealership is now headed by a fourth generation of the Fuoco family.
Jim Fuoco had an “intimidating” business presence, said Jamie Hamilton of the Junior College Baseball World Series Committee and a Fuoco business associate.
While he often looked to business mentors for tips on what not to do, he looked to Fuoco for guidance on how to treat people and make business decisions.
“He was a good coach,” Hamilton said.
Fuoco’s exterior was exactly that, said his sister.
“Underneath the brusque businessman there was a very kind soul,” Katherine Fuoco-Fairchild said.
Fuoco was active on the JUCO Committee and offered to provide coaches with cars while they were in Grand Junction. He also was active in other business, civic, and charitable organizations, serving as president of Rotary Club and of the Quarterback Club. He also was a board member and chairman of St. Mary’s Hospital and was chairman of the Colorado New Car Dealers Association.
After retirement, he designed and built aircraft hangars at Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Fuoco married Afton Branscom in 1995, and the union “made him a happier person,” Bob Fuoco said.
In addition to fishing on Grand Mesa, the Fuocos traveled the country in a motor home, seeing sights, meeting people and honing some old skills, Katherine said.
“He was always helping someone get their motor home or their car to get started again,” she said.
Fuoco and Sharol Biber had two daughters, Furry and Amy Bass of Aurora. A son, Steven, preceded them in death.
Other survivors include six grandsons, his sister, Katherine and many nieces and nephews. His brother, Earl, and sisters, Viola, Vera, and Mary, preceded him in death.
A Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
The family requests donations to the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund, c/o Sean Kassen, Jordan Hall of Science 215L, Notre Dame, IN 46566.