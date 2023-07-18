Jim Roland, right, points to friends while his wife Joanne wipes tears from her eye after Jim was named the Grand Junction Lions Club’s 2023 Lion of the Year during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on July 18, 2023.
2022 Lion of the Year recipient Ken Brownlee speaks to members of the Grand Junction Lions Club before announcing the 2023 winner of the prestigious award at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on July 18, 2023.
Ken Brownlee, from left, Jim Roland and Joanne Roland pose for a picture after Jim was honored as the Grand Junction Lions Club’s 2023 Lion of the Year during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on July 18, 2023.
Jim Roland and his wife Joanne Roland both smile after Jim was honored as the Grand Junction Lions Club’s 2023 Lion of the Year during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on July 18, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Jim Roland, right, points to friends while his wife Joanne wipes tears from her eye after Jim was named the Grand Junction Lions Club’s 2023 Lion of the Year during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on July 18, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
2022 Lion of the Year recipient Ken Brownlee speaks to members of the Grand Junction Lions Club before announcing the 2023 winner of the prestigious award at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on July 18, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Ken Brownlee, from left, Jim Roland and Joanne Roland pose for a picture after Jim was honored as the Grand Junction Lions Club’s 2023 Lion of the Year during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on July 18, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Jim Roland shares a smile after being named the Grand Junction Lions Club’s 2023 Lion of the Year during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on July 18, 2023.
Pulitzer Prize nominee. Sixty-six accreditation and registrations as a financial advisor. A prominent member of organizations like the Colorado West Estate Planning Council and the Guys Giving Club.
Jim “Bugs” Roland has achieved a lot in life, and his latest honor came Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Junction, where his Grand Junction Lions Club peers surprised him by announcing that he was the 2023 Lion of the Year.