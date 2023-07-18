Pulitzer Prize nominee. Sixty-six accreditation and registrations as a financial advisor. A prominent member of organizations like the Colorado West Estate Planning Council and the Guys Giving Club.

Jim “Bugs” Roland has achieved a lot in life, and his latest honor came Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Junction, where his Grand Junction Lions Club peers surprised him by announcing that he was the 2023 Lion of the Year.

