On Nov. 28, the world lost an outlaw.
Jimmy Rabbitt, born Dale Edward Payne, spent 79 years on Earth, and not a day went by that he didn’t live life to the tune of his own twangy guitar notes. He made a name for himself on Dallas and Los Angeles radio stations in the 1960s and ’70s, leading to decades of spinning his favorite country and rock records on the air around the nation, including in Grand Junction.
Rabbitt spent his final two decades in Grand Junction, working at KAFM, KEXO and other local stations after deciding that Colorado’s Western Slope would be his home for the rest of his life.
He also picked up a new hobby while living in Grand Junction: overseeing an alpaca ranch. He had 15 to 20 alpacas, with each named after a musical star its characteristics resembled. For instance, Leon Russell alpaca had a poofy, white head.
Before he moved to the Grand Valley, Rabbitt was also a songwriter and the band leader for multiple groups, establishing himself, in the most positive and literal sense of the phrase, as a longhaired redneck.
“He was an artist,” said Robbyn Hart, a longtime radio personality with KBCO in Denver, who once worked with Rabbitt at KSNO in Aspen in the 1980s.
“When it was in the ‘70s in L.A., and this was before I knew him, he was an artist and he wanted to play what he wanted to play. He had a lot of arguments, I guess, or he just quit with radio stations because he couldn’t play what he wanted to play. That’s why he probably moved around so much. But they always wanted him to work for them because he could relate to people and he was stubborn in that way, which is an artist to me.”
After being hired away from Tyler, Texas, by KLIF in Dallas in the 1960s, station manager Gordon McClendon helped Rabbitt establish the nickname he would forever go by. By 1971, Rabbitt had become one of the most popular disc jockeys in Los Angeles. That’s when he met Dave Johnson after seeing Johnson’s band perform, forming a friendship that would result in two studio albums and in Rabbitt becoming a Coloradan down the line.
The first album the two collaborated on was for a band called Texas that was distributed by Atlantic Records, and the other for a band called Renegade that was produced by country music and outlaw legend Waylon Jennings and was distributed by Capitol Records.
“He was more of a lyricist who needed someone to put the music to his lyrics, but man, he could write some great stuff,” Johnson said. “Renegade was a huge band. When we played places like the Palomino Club in L.A., there were at least 10 or 12 of us on stage, with background singers, two guitars, bass, drums, piano, fiddle, steel guitar; it was just crazy.”
Rabbitt’s most notable contribution to country music would come in January 1976. Rabbitt co-wrote the David Allen Coe hit song “Longhaired Redneck,” which includes the line “She says Jimmy Rabbitt turned her on to my last album ...”
He also had a sort of friendship for some time with another country outlaw legend, Willie Nelson.
In 1979, Johnson was hired at KSNO and, after he moved into the general manager position, his first hire was Rabbitt, who was living in Redondo Beach, California. Rabbitt fell in love with the Aspen area and the job immediately.
“He played whatever he wanted to,” Hart said. “He had a huge record library, and anyone could learn a lot just by listening to him. He would turn you onto music that was before your time, and he would keep up with all the new songs, too. It was quite amazing, I thought.”
After a stint in Tyler, Texas, Rabbitt would return to Colorado at the turn of the century, again hired by Johnson at what was then Kiss Country and is now Drive 105 in Grand Junction.
No matter how often his scenery changed, Rabbitt always remained a free spirit. That included clashing with managers over his on-air creative freedom.
At KAFM, he once requested a lock on his door so nobody could enter his studio and dictate his on-air decisions.
“He was a firm believer in asking for forgiveness rather than permission, and that way, they don’t get a chance to tell him no,” said Latham Gibson, who worked with Rabbitt at KAFM.
The two often had back-to-back shows.
“We tried to pick stuff that was really obscure that nobody else would know. That was one of his special talents, that the guy had an encyclopedic knowledge of music. My God, every band that’s ever been, he could tell you everything they did and who was in it.”
Gibson remembers some unique contract demands from Rabbitt over the years, with one in particular standing out.
“One time, he worked for WABC, a big-time New York station, and he was at the peak of his career and popularity when he could make outrageous demands in his contract,” Gibson said. “He forced them to install a different ventilation system just for his studio so he could smoke weed without gassing up the lobby. I think he may have even gotten fired (for smoking on-air) one time.
“This was in a different era of radio when there were more independent owners, and it wasn’t giant companies where your boss is three states over and the only time you ever hear from him is when he’s angry.”
At KAFM, Rabbitt had multiple shows, such as blues-oriented programs on Tuesdays and the more country-oriented “Pals of the Saddle Club” on Sundays. He was on the air with KAFM, as well as remotely with KOCI in Newport Beach, California, through mid-October of this year.
Rabbitt lived with his longtime friend Gibson until he died in his sleep Thanksgiving weekend. He went peacefully, with friends and family members by his side, his favorite songs playing, and with a custom-made leather bag from Capitol Records, with “To Jimmy Rabbitt, Thanks For Everything” inscribed upon it, sitting in the corner of the room.
“He did not want to die in a nursing home or a hospital, because they weren’t fun,” Gibson said. “You can’t do loud music, you can’t smoke weed. He went out on his own terms, for sure. He didn’t wake up one morning. It wasn’t a bad end, honestly. We could all be so lucky... No one ever told him what to do, up until the very end.”