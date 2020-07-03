The nation’s economy saw a record 4.8 million added jobs last month, far exceeding expectations and shrinking the U.S. unemployment rate by two points, to 11.1%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.
But while that was good news, there still were thousands more Coloradans who filed for unemployment insurance coverage by the end of last week, bringing to 603,727 the total number of people who filed for regular unemployment benefits and federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic began 15 weeks ago.
Of those workers, 229,155 were still getting unemployment checks.
Nationally, the new jobs figures were hailed by many, including President Donald Trump, saying the nation’s economy is showing better-than-expected signs of recovery.
Still, some economists warned that those figures actually reflect employment from the middle of May to the middle of June, before a resurgence of the coronavirus hit many parts of the country in recent weeks, particularly in some southern states.
“With the number of COVID-19 cases accelerating and some states delaying reopening or imposing new restrictions, we are concerned that a significant number of individuals may become furloughed again,” Jay Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities, wrote in a research paper. “The outsized gains in payrolls that were registered in May and June likely won’t be repeated in the next few months.”
Though Colorado’s surge in cases isn’t nearly that of other states, because of a resurgence in select parts of the state, Gov. Jared Polis earlier this week ordered the re-closure of bars in most parts of the state, though not in Mesa County. Meanwhile, governors in other states, such as Florida and Arizona, recently announced plans to slowdown or reverse some of their reopening efforts.
The bureau also noted that the total job numbers weren’t necessarily “new” jobs, but positions for businesses that were reopening. It said in its Thursday employment situation report that many jobs aren’t coming back, saying the number of permanent job losers increased by 588,000, to 2.9 million in June nationwide.
Bureau Commissioner William Beach said the nation still has a ways to go before it can reach pre-pandemic levels, saying the nation’s unemployment rate and the number of unemployed people still are up by 7.6 percentage points.
“To put the June employment gain of 4.8 million in context, substantial job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic started in March, as employment fell by 1.4 million,” he said in a statement. “This was followed by deeper job cuts in April, when payroll employment declined by 20.8 million. By May, some pandemic-related restrictions on economic activity began to be lifted, and employment rose by 2.7 million.”
In Colorado, the state’s unemployment rate in June won’t be known until later this month. In May, however, it dropped to 10.2%, down 2 percentage points from April. Colorado opened up from the coronavirus shutdown earlier than most other parts of the country.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday that it’s now paid out about $3 billion in unemployment benefits since the end of March, when the surge in claims first started. That amount includes regular UI payments and federal aid, much of which is going to self-employed and gig workers who generally don’t qualify for regular benefits.
Locally, while there was a slight increase in the number of workers in Mesa, Garfield and Rio Blanco counties filing new unemployment benefits for the week ending June 13, there was a net decrease in filers in the six-county region.
Of the more than 20,000 area workers filing claims in the region since the pandemic began, only 9,024 were fill receiving checks as of June 13, down from 9,198 the prior week. It was as high as 11,000 the first week in May.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.