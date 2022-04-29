Kendall Kjerstad, left, talks to E&E Foods representative Sabrina Schwindler as he signs himself up in hopes of landing a job at the company’s salmon processing plant in Egegik, Alaska, during the Mesa County Career and Job Fair at Lincoln Park on Wednesday. Below, people are reflected in a mirror as they circle Lincoln Park during the Mesa County Job and Career Fair.
MCKENZIE LANGE
People are reflected in a mirror as they circle Lincoln Park during the Mesa County Job Fair on Wednesday, April 27.
Mesa County has a relatively low unemployment rate at around 3.6%.
That means more people are working than not, and employers are seeking out employees more than employees are seeking out employers lately.
Employers from across the county, state and even nation gathered at Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon for the Grand Valley Career and Job Fair.
Hosted in collaboration with the Mesa County Workforce Center and Colorado Mesa University Career Services, the event featured more than one hundred employers, ranging from law enforcement agencies to media companies to the U.S. Army and even a salmon processing plant in Alaska.
According to Celina Kirnberger, Employment Services Supervisor at the Mesa County Workforce Center, the event was aimed at CMU students and alumni, but also open to the general public.
“(People have) very good odds of finding work. Employers right now have openings, they’re actively looking for people to hire. That’s why they’re all here today, and that’s why there are over a hundred employers here. There’s a lot of vacancies to be filled,” Kirnberger said.
Because of the county’s fairly low unemployment rate, Kirnberger says that those seeking work are at an advantage.
“There’s not a lot of job seekers looking for work right now, most people are working. Those in the market for a job kind of have the upper hand, because employers don’t necessarily have a lot of people applying right now,” Kirberger said.
Kirnberger also mentioned that to those unable to make Wednesday’s job fair and looking for work, they’re welcome to contact either the Mesa County Workforce Center or Colorado Mesa University Career Services.