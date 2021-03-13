Jody Green, who is running for Grand Junction City Council in District E, says he wants to cultivate a friendly environment for businesses within the city.
“I am very concerned by the restrictive obstacles threatening our local small businesses,” Green said. “I have watched excessive restrictions chase away potential new businesses and jobs. I have felt the frustration of wanting to start a small business and needing a friend in the city to see me through it.”
Green is a longtime Mesa County resident, having lived in the Grand Valley since 1964. He has worked as a construction worker then later as a foreman and project superintendent. He said he has experience navigating regulations from both the city and county.
Green spends a lot of his time volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and School District 51. He’s also been a public lands advocate for decades in Mesa County. He’s a father of five and grandfather of 16 and even experienced a time of homelessness.
“As a single father, I have great experience in doing more with less, staying on budget with money and time,” Green said. “I have volunteered my time teaching survival skills with School District 51 students and have been a volunteer with Mesa County Search and Rescue for approximately 25 years.”
That ability to do more with less is something Green said he would bring to the City Council, as it manages the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he would advocate for getting small businesses open while following the appropriate public health guidelines.
“I will help the City Council in our role as responsible and good stewards of public funds,” Green said. “I will advocate for policies and procedures that seek to allow small businesses to remain open while seeking to implement the CDC recommendations to minimize exposure in a common sense manner supported by science.”
He said he worried the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan could be a burden on small businesses in the future. He said he believed some of the language in the plan could lead to government overreach and encroach on private property rights.
“In today’s economic climate, where some businesses are struggling to survive, enforcement of some aspects of the Comprehensive Plan could force unfunded mandates upon privately owned properties adjacent to city properties,” Green said. “Though these expenses might seem trivial to some, we must consider how our mandates might hurt some businesses and families already on the brink.”
Coming out of the pandemic, Green said a major issue facing Grand Junction is affordable housing. He said he would like to see the city make the process for constructing new housing easier.
“Besides the pandemic and the economy, I would say an essential issue facing Grand Junction is affordable housing,” Green said. “I would address this issue by advocating for a more streamlined and efficient building process for our community to build more homes and businesses in our valley.”
In the same way, Green said the city could better address vacant and blighted properties by removing regulations on developers rather than purchasing the properties, which the city has done in the past.
“I support removing red tape and roadblocks to private sector development of abandoned properties,” Green said. “We need to work with our community members to make their vision a reality. When this occurs, we all get a better finished product with less taxpayer expense.”
One issue that the next council will potentially have to tackle is the regulation of marijuana businesses in Grand Junction if the voters choose to lift the moratorium. The council will have the ability to choose what kind of marijuana businesses will be allowed. Green said he thought the current ballot language was too vague. However, he said if marijuana businesses are allowed, the primary use of that tax revenue should be for public safety and education.
“I would prefer that all revenue be expressly allocated to increase public safety instead of allocation into the non-specific general fund,” Green said. “Public safety will be most impacted and should receive that revenue. Allocating funds towards drug education and law enforcement will prevent crime and other problems that have arisen in other cities where marijuana is widely sold.”