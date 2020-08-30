John Marshall stopped by a table of students chatting in the University Center at Colorado Mesa on the first day of class.
“Hey guys, how you doing? I have to ask, could you put your masks on, please?”
He laughed about being part of the campus “mask police,” but it’s part of everyday life now.
Getting students back on campus this fall has been part of Marshall’s everyday life since last March, when students were sent home for the longest spring break of their lives.
Colorado Mesa’s vice president of student services was once a Mesa student himself, graduating from Mesa State College in 2001.
He played football for three years, basketball for one, then he and his wife, Linde, moved to Denver after graduation.
“I wasn’t particularly good at (either sport), but I enjoyed the heck out of it and made amazing friends,” he said.
A student approached him this fall and asked Marshall if he remembered Jerome Lemons — the student was a good friend of Lemons’ son, one of Marshall’s roommates and football teammates, and was told to make sure to look Marshall up when he arrived on campus.
Marshall, who grew up in the Broomfield area, earned his master’s degree in public administration at the University of Colorado-Denver and started a career running political campaigns and was a senior policy adviser in the governor’s office.
When their first child was born, they decided Denver wasn’t where they wanted to raise their family. The plan was to move back to Linde’s hometown of Grand Junction — they met when they were freshmen and married before their senior year. They celebrated their 20th anniversary this summer.
“I got a phone call from President (Tim) Foster, ‘I understand you’re moving back.’ I don’t know how he knew that … small town, right?” Marshall said, smiling behind his CMU face mask. “We hadn’t even moved back. He was like, ‘Let’s chat about it, we’re in the middle of this capital campaign and we’d like you to come back and help raise money for that.’ ’’
Marshall agreed to give Foster one year on the capital campaign committee, to which the president told him, “Don’t make any promises; you might really like it, you might have fun.”
“This will be my 14th fall here. As it turns out, he was right,” Marshall said. “It’s been more fun than anything I’ve done in my career.”
Marshall, 41, is just as much at ease with students as he is with politicians and the variety of people he’s met the past 14 years, including medical and health officials in his current role as the co-chair of CMU’s “Safe Together, Strong Together” committee to get students back on campus this fall.
In conversations with students about the need to wear masks, stay away from bars and parties and follow campus guidelines, Marshall doesn’t give them the “because we say so” reason.
“What does it mean to be part of a community? What does it mean to show decision-making, what does it mean to show leadership?” he said. “These are great questions, and a great time in life, these 18-to-24-year-olds, it’s a great time to have those conversations. What does it mean for you, why you are wearing a mask. It isn’t for you, it’s for everybody else and showing that level of respect.
“It’s not going to be easy. The easy button would be stay home, but it’s not the right thing to do.”
He and Linde have four children, three girls and one boy, ranging in age from 7-13. They want their kids to have that sense of community, a circle of friends to grow up with like they did when they were young.
When students were sent home in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting them back was Marshall’s primary objective.
He and co-chair Amy Bronson, who is the director of CMU’s physicians assistant program, worked with the Mesa County Public Health Department and Community Hospital to address anything and everything that had to happen the past five months to make Aug. 17, the first day of in-person classes, possible.
“It was an incredibly difficult problem, but there was an ease in which only a Grand Junction, only in this town, could you move this quickly on a topic this challenging, because everybody’s on a first-name and texting basis,” Marshall said.
Bronson, who is a physician’s assistant as well as being part of CMU’s faculty, was an integral piece of the task force.
“None of this happened without our partners, Mesa County Public Health, and Amy Bronson,” Marshall said. “She is a talent. I had met her peripherally. Amy has been an unbelievable part of this and really has helped. I can’t think of an element of this piece we didn’t have her on.”
Faced with the possibility that a quarter of the student population could opt not to return if CMU stayed with distance learning this fall, faculty, coaches and other employees made phone calls, sent emails and checked in with students. They made sure students and their families were healthy, both physically and mentally, and if they needed assistance with online classes or anything else.
“The thing I’m most proud of is we redeployed 100 people at this institution, a hundred people stopped their day job and moved to something else, a higher priority, to handle this existential crisis,” Marshall said.
“It was those one-on-one calls I think that really made a difference. You look at our turnover numbers, we’ll get them in another week and a half, but I suspect we’ll be as strong as ever with our retention, which is a big deal.”
That “I’ll give it one year” plan ended up being much more.
“This,” Marshall said, “feels far more like home than Denver does.”