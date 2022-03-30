School District 51 board member Will Jones has entered into a settlement agreement with the Secretary of State’s Office for several irregularities in his campaign finance filings.
Jones, who was elected to the board last fall, failed to properly file donations and expenses during his campaign.
A complaint against Jones alleged that he failed to timely file a $3,000 donation he received from the Mesa County Republican Party, misidentified a $2,471 donation from a group that seemed to no longer exist, and spent money on campaign advertising, billboards and yard signs, but did not report those expenses.
Under campaign finance rules, all that would lead to a fine of $1,000, but the agreement lowers it to $250, citing mitigating factors, according to the settlement.
“The (Election) Division finds mitigating circumstances here,” according to the settlement agreement, which was approved on Monday.
“Most importantly, the (Jones) committee took concrete steps to amend its report before, after and during the division’s investigation,” the settlement reads. “It also fully cooperated with the division’s investigation, which allowed the division to ascertain the full extent of the noncompliance. Finally, nothing in the division’s investigation suggests that there was an intent to mislead the electorate.”
The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed last month to the Colorado Office of Administrative Courts that, among other things, claimed that Jones received party money on Oct. 2, but didn’t report the donation until he filed an amended report on Jan. 4, two months after he won his race.
According to campaign finance reports, the county party properly reported giving Jones that money, but on Sep. 24.
The party’s filings also shows that it gave similar $3,000 contributions to now school board president Andrea Haitz and board member Angela Lema on the same day. While Haitz did report that money soon after she received it, Lema’s campaign reports show no $3,000 contribution from the party.
There’s nothing in the Secretary of State’s campaign filings that shows Lema correcting that matter since the lawsuit was filed against Jones, their campaign records show. No complaint has been filed against her over it.
That suit also cited several expenditures that Jones’ committee either failed to report entirely or didn’t report until months later, including a $1,799 expenditure to Rhema Music & Clothing Co. in Fruita for campaign signs and banners.
The suit also claimed that Jones misidentified a $2,471 donation from a nonprofit group called “Constitution Freedom Rlue of Law.” According to state business filing reports with the Secretary of State’s Office, that Clifton-based group that first formed in 2019 didn’t correct the spelling of its name until nearly two years later, to “Constitution Freedom Rule of Law.”
That group now is known as “Stand for the Constitution,” officially changing its name last December. Jones’ report, however, names it “Constitution Freedom Blue of Law.”
Lema and Haitz also received identical $2,471 contributions from the same group, but while Lema’s report also names it “Constitution Freedom Blue of Law,” Haitz’s report calls it “Constitution Freedom of Law.”