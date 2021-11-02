Whether the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export facility in Oregon would get any of its gas from producers in the Rocky Mountains was one of the issues argued last week during a federal appeals court hearing on litigation challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the project.
Also at issue was what an attorney for landowners on a proposed 229-mile pipeline route in Oregon says are ongoing negative impacts to those landowners resulting from the FERC approval, despite the company behind the project, Canada-based Pembina Pipeline Corp., putting the project on hold earlier this year.
Pembina imposed its pause after citing political and regulatory uncertainty about the project, which has struggled to get state-level regulatory approvals in Oregon.
However, FERC’s approval means Pembina currently could use the power of eminent domain to obtain land along the proposed pipeline route.
Property owners say it’s difficult for them to sell their land, build on it, or use it for purposes such as planting orchards or vineyards when the threat of condemnation continues to loom.
“This is a serious infringement on their property rights currently,” David Bookbinder, an attorney representing the landowners, told a panel of judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for District of Columbia Circuit during 3½ hours of oral arguments in the case. “It’s not a question of an abstract issue.”
He said FERC in its decision never responded to expert reports that attorneys submitted saying that the project would rely on cheaper gas from Canada.
Bookbinder said Pembina told the Canadian government that it intended to do all it could to obtain gas for the project from Canada, and that Canada gave it permission to export 100% of the gas it would need, and the U.S. Department of Energy gave it permission to import that gas.
And FERC conceded that none of the gas in Pembina’s project would be used by American consumers, he said.
“They’re taking Americans’ property to ship Canadian gas to the Far East,” Bookbinder said.
But Susanna Chu, an attorney representing FERC, countered, “The commission has not ever conceded and does not now concede that this pipeline is solely to transport Canadian gas.”
She said the record is clear that the proposed pipeline to Jordan Cove is designed to transport gas both from western Canada and from production areas in the Rocky Mountains, such as Colorado and Wyoming.
She said FERC’s approval order describes the benefits of the project to Rocky Mountain gas producers, citing comments from a western Colorado producer who said it would benefit from the project and could reach additional markets.
The project long has been backed locally by natural gas developers and the industry’s supporters because of the possibility of Jordan Cove helping provide local producers access to buyers in Asia.
But Pembina’s regulatory setbacks and pause on pursuing it leave its future very much in doubt.
The state of Oregon, tribes and environmental groups also are part of the legal challenge of the FERC approval of the export facility and pipeline, which also centers on the adequacy of FERC’s assessment of environmental impacts.