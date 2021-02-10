For the second time this year, the federal government has refused to overrule the state of Oregon regarding a state-level decision against the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, through a decision signed by a U.S. Department of Commerce official this week, declined to override a February 2020 decision by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development determining the project hasn’t demonstrated it would comply with Oregon Coastal Management Program.
The $10 billion Jordan Cove project would be located in Coos Bay, Oregon, and is being pursued by Canada-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. It would produce up to 7.8 million metric tons per year of LNG for export overseas, particularly to Asia. It includes a 229-mile pipeline in Oregon that would connect it to existing pipelines tapping gas from producing basins in Canada and the Rocky Mountains, including western Colorado’s Piceance Basin, where the project is backed by the local gas development industry and its supporters.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project last year, conditional on it obtaining other approvals. However, in January, FERC stood by a 2019 decision by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality denying Jordan Cove’s application for a Section 401 Water Quality Certification, which is required for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue permits.
This week’s NOAA decision pertains to the federal Coastal Zone Management Act. That law lets states with federally approved coastal management programs review proposed activities requiring a federal license or permit if the activity would affect any land or water use or natural resource in a state’s coastal zone. An objection by a state can prevent the issuance of a federal license or permit.
The state objected to the Jordan Cove project based on concerns about things such as expected significant impacts on threatened and endangered species, fisheries resources, and commercial and recreational fishing and boating. The Jordan Cove project asked NOAA to overrule the state by finding that the project is consistent with the objectives or purposes of the Coastal Zone Management Act. However, NOAA found that there is a lack of adequate evidence for it to uphold Jordan Cove’s appeal when it comes to impacts to endangered and threatened species, and to cultural and historic resources, and cumulative effects such as those related to widening and deepening a navigation channel in Coos Bay.
Jordan Cove also has struggled to get an approval from the state Department of Lands for a permit covering removal and filling of materials in waters. After that agency indicated it planned to proceed with issuing a decision last year despite lacking critical information from the company, the company withdrew its application for the permit.
Allie Rosenbluth, with Rogue Climate, an Oregon group opposing Jordan Cove, said the project can reapply for the state permits. But all of those are costly, multi-year permitting processes, meaning Pembina’s goal of completing the project by 2025 is “just not realistic,” she said.
She added, “They would likely get the same result and (go through) many more years of work.”
Another alternative for Pembina is to give up on Jordan Cove. “That’s definitely what things are pointing to,” Rosenbluth said.
She said opponents think the project, which would be the state’s largest source of climate pollution if built, is dead.
Said Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, “The science and data continues to show that using Rockies natural gas to displace coal energy from China will have a positive net benefit to climate change globally. We need to allow for export projects such as Jordan Cove to have a path to approval instead of national environmental lobbies dictating highly regulated energy projects’ successes or failures.”
Pembina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.