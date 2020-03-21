The company pursuing the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project in Oregon is asking Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to override a state-level rejection of the project.
The action by Pembina Pipeline Corp. came Thursday, the same day that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project and an associated pipeline, and is drawing criticism from Jordan Cove opponents in Oregon.
The $10 billion project has support locally from backers of the natural gas industry in the Piceance Basin because of its potential for providing an outlet to global markets for locally produced gas.
“Approving Jordan Cove in a time of great economic uncertainty restores some faith for many energy workers living in western Colorado,” U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, said in a prepared statement. “Providing a cleaner and abundant energy source for our allies in the Pacific will no doubt be an economic driver in our communities for years to come.”
Pembina’s appeal pertains to a decision by Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development that Jordan Cove hasn’t demonstrated it would comply with the Oregon Coastal Management Program.
The department cited expected significant impacts on threatened and endangered species, fisheries resources, and commercial and recreational fishing and boating.
Its decision means that neither FERC nor the Army Corps of Engineers can grant a license or permit for the project unless the secretary of commerce overrides the department’s objection, even with FERC’s approval of the project Thursday.
Ross recently spoke favorably about Jordan Cove after NOAA Fisheries concluded the project wouldn’t jeopardize protected species or adversely modify their critical habitat.
He said in a statement that NOAA’s opinion “will pave the way for more American jobs and vastly expanded exports of domestically sourced liquified natural gas to prized Asian markets.”
Michael Wigmore, an attorney representing Jordan Cove, argues in the written appeal to Ross that the project is consistent with the objectives and purposes of the Coastal Zone Management Act. He wrote that it furthers the national interest “in a significant or substantial manner” as articulated in the act, and that interest outweighs the project’s adverse impacts.
The appeal also points to numerous measures Jordan Cove says would mitigate impacts, and the conclusion of FERC’s Environmental Impact Statement that many impacts will either not be significant or will be mitigated so they are less than significant.
“The record contains sufficient information to permit the Secretary to balance the coastal effects against the strong national interest furthered by the Project,” Wigmore said in the appeal.
Jordan Cove also has encountered setbacks getting other state approvals, despite its success in getting permits on the local and federal level.
If Ross overturns the state-level decision, the state can challenge that action.
“Oregon’s agencies have already made it clear that this project is not in the public interest,” Darcy Grahek, a resident of Coos County, Ore., said in a news release. “Pembina’s appeal to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce doesn’t change the fact that this project would harm the coastal resources our communities and the local fishing economy depend on. We’re counting on Governor Kate Brown to defend this denial and the Oregon coast.”
On Thursday U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., objected to FERC’s approval of Jordan Cove, saying in a news release that FERC “has decided to disregard local private property rights and environmental concerns identified by Oregonians,” and that he now has to oppose the project.