There are are 150 IFMGA mountain guides in the United States, all considered experts in the field. One of them moved to Mesa County in the early ’90s and has been helping bring lost climbers home ever since.
“I’ve been on many rescues in the Monument that could have been prevented,” Mesa County Search and Rescue Technical Rescue Team leader Jose Iglesias said. “I always try to give a little speech and offer some advice. Don’t want to see people hurt or worse and don’t want to see them out there twice.”
Iglesias said Mesa County gets around 10 to 15 calls for technical rescues every year.
To become an IFMGA Mountain Guide, also known as an American Mountain Guide, Iglesias had to receive multiple certifications in rock, alpine and ski rescue, which took him around six years to achieve. According to the website, being an American Mountain Guide is the highest level of credential attainable by a professional mountain guide.
“I’ve always loved to teach and climb and as I got older I wanted to get more involved. It’s given me plenty of opportunities to take people to different places throughout the world,” he said. “The only continent I haven’t climbed in is Antarctica.”
Iglesias said he’s always loved climbing but he really became an expert in climbing safety and rescue after his brother died in a climbing accident when he was just 20 years old.
“I learned all I could about climbing safety and rescue and got involved in the fire department and military teaching self-rescue,” he said.
He would go on to make a career out of climbing, earning the prestigious IFMGA pin before moving to Mesa County.
When he first moved to Mesa County, Iglesias was teaching climbing and had a business in town. He was approached by the undersheriff at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, who said the county didn’t have a technical rescue team and asked if he would do it. Iglesias was one of a handful of IFMGA mountain guides in the country at the time.
“When they needed to go out for a technical rescue, they didn’t have people to do it so they enlisted actual climbers,” he said. “He asked if I could help put a team together and it was just a few of us for a short period of time.”
Growing up in Europe, Iglesias learned how to mountain climb in the Alps and Pyrenees Mountain ranges, which allowed him to develop techniques that are still with him today.
“The group I grew up with, we had a high season of four to five mountains and could do as many as 20 rescues a day,” he said. “In Europe, mountain rescue is a profession and we needed to have the techniques and equipment for as little as three people to do a rescue.”
In one rescue Iglesias was on a few years back, techniques he learned on his many climbs on different continents proved useful.
Two climbers were rappeling down Independence Monument one afternoon when one of their ropes got stuck in a knot by accident.
“He was hanging 50 feet off the ground without knowing how to get up or down,” he said. “There’s a search and rescue technique. I know to fix it but he didn’t know how to do it.”
Iglesias said he was driving back from a climb in Moab with a friend when he got the call.
He said he got to the hanging climber before the search and rescue team got out there that afternoon.
“We ran up there with what we had, climbed to the second pitch and helped set all the ropes,” he said. “It was dark already and I was worried about him getting harness syndrome so we put our headlamps on and we got up there and others with the search and rescue team helped him down.”