Putting the party before the funeral was Father Jim’s idea.
Through the years, he had attended plenty of wakes and funerals where people came together to visit and tell stories after so-and-so had died.
“I don’t want to miss the party!” he told Paul Didier, a friend.
So Father James H. Plough’s Celebration of Life Party was Feb. 2, a month after his 87th birthday, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
There must have been a thousand people there, said Didier, a parishioner and friend who spoke at the event.
“He was thrilled,” he said.
Plough died June 6 after a brief illness. A visitation will be from 3–8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Immaculate of Heart of Mary, 2655-2661 H Road. Details about Plough’s funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Current limitations on how many people can be in one place at one time has made it a struggle to plan Plough’s funeral, Didier said.
“Everybody loved him,” he said.
Plough became the pastor of IHM in 1989 after teaching for many years at Pontifical College Josephinum in Ohio and serving in various parishes in the Diocese of Pueblo, which covers half of Colorado.
During the 14 years Plough shepherded IHM, he was known for his thoughtful leadership and relatable but meaty homilies.
Plough led IHM through its move in 2000 from the church’s original building on Seventh Street just south of St. Mary’s Medical Center to its current location farther north at 790 26 1/2 Road on land donated by the Dr. Geno Saccomanno family.
“He was a joyful presence all the time. And a very deep listener,” Didier said. “When you spoke with him, you knew he was giving you his full attention and he made everybody feel important.”
Plough also had the ability to delegate and to trust those who knew more than he did about areas such as personnel, finance or art. “That fellowship and love that he shared in the way he trusted other people is a way that I don’t see very often. It was a different vibe,” said Mike Sewell, a parishioner who became a close friend of Plough’s.
“He was the perfect pastor. He definitely was that. His skill at recognizing talents in the parishioners and using those talents was remarkable,” said Bob Murphy, who attends IHM and also was part of a weekly book club with Plough.
Plough retired in 2003, but remained active at IHM with teaching and homilies — the last Mass Plough presided over was in mid-January.
He served on the board of Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and was made a lifetime member of the board in August.
For 17 years he was a chaplain at St. Mary’s. “I’ve always loved visiting patients, to be with those who are hurting,” Plough said in a 2018 interview. “You can make a difference in their lives by treating them with compassion.”
It was at St. Mary’s where Plough gained the nickname “hospital grasshopper” after he tried out his Spanish on a patient who was pretending to be asleep. He mixed up “chapulín” (grasshopper) and “capellán” (chaplain).
“He relished it,” Didier said of the nickname. “He had a really good sense of humor.”
And if Plough had a weakness, it was for books. “His place was just loaded with books. He couldn’t leave them alone,” Murphy said.
Both Plough and Murphy were part of the Never Ending Book Club, NEBC. During the weekly meetings “if he heard something about an author or book, he was taking notes and would follow up on it. Or if he heard a statement that he liked, he would tuck it away and use it in a sermon,” Murphy said. “He was always taking notes. Nothing slipped from him.”
“His knowledge of history and scripture (Plough had a doctoral degree in American religious history from the University of Notre Dame), it was just phenomenal and always enlightening in our discussions,” Murphy said.
In recent months, the NEBC met over Zoom and would record the meetings for Plough “so that he could laugh at us,” Murphy said.
Plough also was part of a poetry group started by Didier in 2003. When Didier asked Plough to join, Plough told him, “I haven’t been reading poetry at all, but I’m interested.”
”He turned out to be one of the better contributors,” Didier said. “He was a gem.”
But of all his endearing qualities, that of friendship was one of his greatest, Murphy and Sewell said.
“If he was your friend, he was your friend. I don’t know anybody really who he didn’t get along with,” he said.
For years, Sewell and Plough met weekly for lunch, often at Fiesta Guadalajara Mexican restaurant. They talked about life, about church, about the life of the church.
“He and I used to talk about the way the church is going, the bipolar nature of the church. He was all about the healing nature and what the church had to offer in terms of healing, Eucharist, confession, forgiveness,” Sewell said.
“He understood the rules and he understood what had to come from within,” Sewell said. “He understood the difference between dogma and right and wrong.
“He could empathize where he could empathize and he could sympathize where he couldn’t empathize,” Sewell said.
Sewell was instrumental in helping Plough with the publication of six volumes of “Plough Shares,” collections of homilies Plough had given through the years.
In “Plough Shares V,” which was released in 2018 around the time the 60th anniversary of Plough’s ordination into the priesthood, he included a number of funeral homilies he had given.
“Remembering those gone before us gives us encouragement and hope for our own future. Their lives of integrity, compassion, and commitment are like a guiding star showing us the way,” Plough wrote in the introduction to that section.
As a man who didn’t want to miss his own Celebration of Life, Plough was well aware of what was coming, at some point, for him.
He was “impressed by the turnout and he was very enlivened,” Murphy recalled of the Celebration of Life. “It meant a lot to him. But he meant a lot to a lot of people.”