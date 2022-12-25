The news was not good.
A crane, somehow, toppled over at the Suplizio Field project to build new stands. There were no injuries, so that was good news, but the bad news was the unknown of how this accident would impact the junior college world series.
No injures was the good news, but now stadium ready to welcome tens of thousands of fans and the best junior college baseball teams in the nation, was the huge concern.
The accident happened in January, so that gave Shaw Construction more than four months to get back on track.
The multi-million remodel at Suplizio had a May 9 completion target date before the mishap.
The 10-team JUCO tournament, which has been played in Grand Junction since 1959, was set to start on May 28, so the timeline caused major concerns.
It’s been a stressful week for City of Grand Junction and Alpine Bank Junior College World Series officials after a crane toppled at the Suplizio Field project on Jan. 19.
City of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said there are still a number of unknowns but he’s now feeling better about the project after the accident.
“It’s a reversal of emotions, I’m feeling a lot better now,” he said Tuesday.
It’s still too early to say whether Suplizio Field will be completed on time after last week’s crane collapse but crews are working to expedite the shipping of new materials and working overtime to get the project back on schedule.
In a news release Tuesday, City of Grand Junction officials said the investigation into the crane failure is ongoing but the damaged crane and material have been removed.
”The project’s General Contractor, Shaw Construction, is managing the impacts of this unforeseen event and is currently obtaining additional materials to minimize impacts to the project timeline,” the city’s news release said.
Sherbenou said they will have a better idea of the timeline by “the end of the week.” That’s when they will know about the arrival of materials to repair the damage from the accident.
Sherbenou said the biggest relief was that no was injured in the accident. As photos showed, the crane collapse did some major damage to newly constructed steel structures.
Shaw is expected to provide an update by Friday as to the status of replacement materials and how that will affect the project timeline, the news release said.
”We were as shocked and concerned as everyone else in the community,” Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said at the of the crane collapse, which damaged several steel beams.
Shaw moved forward with a plan that included longer labor hours and days to meet the deadline.
But the main concern was about possible supply-chain and available steel material problems.
A huge sign of relief engulfed everyone, when the steel arrived at the stadium and crews went back to work erecting the new beams.
By late March, everything was back on track and the concerns over meeting the competition deadline had all but vanished.
JUCO started with the usual packed stadium with many fans taking notice of the new and improved seating along the left-filed line.
COLORADO MESA FIELD
At the same time as the Suplizio Field renovations were going on, construction was underway on Colorado Mesa University campus on the baseball complex, which was also being done by Shaw Construction.
On May 5, the new Bus Bergman Sports Complex was officially dedicated behind the home plate entrance at the corner of Orchard and Cannell avenues.
the name of the complex was fitting since Bergman laid the foundation for the Mesa baseball program to become the powerhouse program. He coached the Mavericks from1952-75, taking Mesa to the Junior College World Series 13 times and reaching the championship game three times.
Bergman was also one of the men responsible for the JUCO World Series moving from Oklahoma to Grand Junction in 1959.
In prior season, the Mavs played its home games at Suplzio Field, which always caused a problem if the Mavs were in the playoffs. It basically eliminated the possibility of them playing at home because the playoffs were usually at the same time as JUCO.
In 2022, with both Suplizio and the CMU fields under construction, the Mavs were forced to play at Canyon View Park.
Once completed, the new Bergman complex welcomed fans to a special environment to watch college baseball.
“It’s turning out like I wanted,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said at the time. “I’m very happy with it. We’re very grateful, fortunate and lucky. It’s a good little ballpark.”
The new stadium seat 1,100, with room to expand to about 2,500 down the right-field and left-field lines. The new LED lights allowed for the Mavericks to also have night games at the facility.