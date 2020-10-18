Two of the marquee tenants at the Lincoln Park Sports Complex were shut out by this year’s pandemic, leading to a notable absence in the spring and summer at Suplizio Field.
The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and the Grand Junction Rockies didn’t have to pay their rental fees since the tournament and the Minor League Baseball season were called off because of the pandemic. JUCO has a payment for the Hamilton Family Tower due Dec. 31, and Jamie Hamilton said even though there was no tournament, he’ll still make the annual $300,000 payment at the end of the year.
“We made the decision to have a three-year cushion in the bank for just … not necessarily not having the tournament at all, but a rainy-day fund, as it were,” Hamilton said. “The last couple of years we’ve gotten a little bit under that with some expenses, but we have close to $900,000 in the bank.”
Every year, the seven or eight-day JUCO tournament that starts on Memorial Day weekend, traditionally draws huge crowds that bring in huge money every year.
JUCO didn’t have to pay the National Junior College Athletic Association its portion of the tournament proceeds, since there was no tournament, but didn’t have money coming in from ticket sales and sponsorships, either.
Some sponsors didn’t want their money returned, either rolling it over for 2021 or telling Hamilton to use it as he saw fit. The majority of JUCO’s manpower is volunteer, so the tournament doesn’t have that expense, and the city charges the tournament a rental fee of $6,342 for its 19 games.
The GJ Rockies pay $25,000 annually, plus $600 per game under the terms of its contract with the city of Grand Junction.
The club didn’t have to make those payments because the season was canceled, which has allowed President Mick Ritter and Assistant General Manager Matt Allen to keep working on securing sponsorships for next season, whatever form that may be with the expected elimination of Rookie ball.
Every entity using the stadium is looking at ways to tighten its belt. The status of “Season B” at the high school level, which begins after the first of the year with basketball, girls swimming and wrestling, still hasn’t been given the go-ahead by state officials.