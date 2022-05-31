It's hump day.
Or in JUCO World Series vernacular, Hawaiian shirt night.
The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series tournament directors celebrate being on the downhill side of the long week by donning Hawaiian shirts, and invite fans to do the same tonight. Several years ago, the umpires joined in, wearing their finest island wear.
The marathon week of junior college baseball is down to the final half-dozen games at Suplizio Field, with a few surprises, early exits by the 2021 national champions and another longtime fan favorite, and a home run people are still buzzing about.
McLennan Community College (Texas) won it all a year ago, but went 1-2 this week. Hunter Grimes, though, took a lasting memory home with him. The Highlanders' designated hitter hit the definition of a moon shot on opening night, a towering home run to left field that would have cleared the new light tower — had it not hit the top row of lights on the way down, then bounced straight up and over the fence.
Half of the field has been eliminated, with two undefeated teams remaining after Tuesday night's late game winners' bracket game between No. 2 seed Wabash Valley College (Illinois) and No. 5 Crowder College (Missouri).
Top-seeded Walters State Community College (Tennessee), which had the day off after slugging past No. 4 Central Florida on Monday night, has averaged 14 runs in its two games. The Senators (59-5, 2-0 JUCO) are the only team without a home run so far. They are, however, hitting for average, at .418, and along with Central Arizona, have not committed an error.
The two Texas teams that have headed home were the leading power-hitting teams in the field heading into Tuesday afternoon's game — San Jacinto College-North hit nine and McLennan eight in three games each.
Central Florida came out mashing in its elimination game Tuesday afternoon against Cowley, hitting three home runs in the first inning alone, the first home runs Cowley starting pitcher Aaron Weber had surrendered all season.
Cowley rebounded from the slow start to stay alive with a 10-7 win.
With 37 home runs hit in the first 11 games of the tournament, there have been some shaky pitching performances. But there have also been some standout guys on the mound, starting with Wyatt Cheney of McLennan, who struck out 11 of the 20 Snead State batters he faced in six innings, allowing one earned run for a 1.50 ERA. He needed only 80 pitches in the 12-1 win. He retired the side in order in the third inning on only 10 pitches.
Central Florida's Landon Ginn fanned eight in 6 1/3 innings against Cowley College (Kansas), with a 1.42 ERA.
Crowder's Jacob Misiorowski struck out 10 in six innings in a marquee pitching matchup against Tyler Woessner of Central Arizona, who struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings.
That game, the final first-round game of the tournament that was played Sunday morning, took nearly six hours to complete. A freak hailstorm, along with lightning and rain, halted play for more than 2 ½ hours.
Despite the early elimination, San Jac's Harold Coll had a terrific three games, including hitting for the cycle Monday, trying desperately to bring the Gators back from a 9-run deficit against Wabash Valley. It almost worked, with San Jac closing to 10-8 in the ninth inning and loading the bases before a groundout ended it.
Walters State's Noah Gent has been nearly impossible to get out, going 7 for 8 in his two games (.875), with a pair of doubles and two RBI. His slugging percentage is 1.125.
Caleb McNeely and Nick Block are both hitting .375 for the Senators, with McNeely driving in five runs.
Fans seem to have quickly taken to the new grandstands, with individual stadium seats behind home plate filled most of the opening weekend and for night games. Plenty of fans are still opting for general admission passes — the bleachers down the third-base line have more legroom than the old bleachers, giving fans more room to bring their own coolers, which are still allowed for JUCO games.
As always, the Memorial Day night game packed the fans into Suplizio Field, with 10,624 fans not only watching heavyweights Central Florida and Walters State slug it out, but the traditional fireworks show after the final pitch.