It didn’t take AJ Hunger long to determine which team he was rooting for in this year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The 8-year-old sat next to his mother at Suplizio Field on Saturday morning, soaking in his first-ever JUCO game. Within the first few innings, McLennan Community College (Texas) had already launched two home runs.
And now, AJ will be a Highlanders fan the rest of the way.
“It’s really fun to be out here,” Hunger exclaimed. “I like all the catch-outs and home runs.”
Unlike AJ, Cayden Olsen is a JUCO World Series veteran –– at least, as much of a veteran as one can be at 11 years old. He made it to the stadium bright and early, eager to return to an event he so dearly missed in 2020.
“I’ve been to too many (World Series) to count,” Cayden said. “It feels good to be out here! I’m happy just getting to see all the nice plays and stuff like that.”
AJ and Cayden were two of the thousands of baseball fans to make their way in and out of Suplizio Field on the first day of this year’s JUCO World Series.
For the players, coaches and fans, this week is a welcomed return to normalcy and an exciting week to crown junior college baseball’s first national champion since 2019.
The significance of this year’s JUCO World Series, however, stretches far beyond the diamond.
For many involved, whoever wins the national championship doesn’t matter one iota. The important element for them is that there’s a tournament to win at all.
Take Brent Miller, an independent contractor who handles concessions for many Grand Valley events. Sure, prep football and Colorado Mesa University’s athletic seasons are successful times for Miller, but the JUCO World Series has always been his best season for sales.
With all the fans in the stands at Suplizio Field, there are plenty of hungry and thirsty people enjoying this year’s festivities to provide a boost for Miller’s business.
“Last year was very devastating,” Miller said. “I lost all my events because all the sports got canceled. This is very, very big, and it’s going to hopefully get us through the year.”
Souvenir stands are also back in business. Just inside the park, Dina Novik sells JUCO World Series hats, shirts, hoodies and other memorabilia produced by Fine Designs, a company that’s sold JUCO gear in the past.
“It’s good to be back,” Novik said. “It’s good to see people getting back together and enjoying sports. To Americans, their sports are very important to them.”
The return of the JUCO World Series also means NJCAA umpires are back in action as well. This year, they’re back where they belong: behind home plate and in their positions in the field at Suplizio, serenaded by boisterous fans questioning their eyesight.
“It’s outstanding to be able to get out on the field again, watch good baseball and see our crew enjoy themselves and do a great job during the World Series,” said Jim Paronto, NJCAA director of umpires.
“Just the atmosphere of Grand Junction, it’s an exciting place to be, very well-supported by the community, and it’s an exceptional time,” added umpire Scott Johnston.
Colorado Mesa baseball began at the stadium in February, followed by prep baseball later in the spring. Right before JUCO, School District 51 held its high school graduations on the field, as did Colorado Mesa.
While Grand Junction Parks and Recreation’s crew have been back to work at Suplizio Field since late winter, this tournament is when it most values a clean-cut, well-maintained product to dazzle the out-of-town visitors who didn’t have the chance to come a year ago.
“It’s super nerve-racking. There’s a lot of pressure on getting this place ready,” said Marc Mancuso, parks supervisor. “When you’ve had seven graduations and an 11-game baseball tournament last weekend, high school baseball on Tuesday, getting ready for this tournament, there’s a lot at play. It’s not quite where the guys would like it, but hey, we’re getting there. We’ve been battling the conditions, but we’re excited to see this tournament back. It means a lot to our staff and the community, and it’s pretty awesome.”
With concessions, souvenirs, ground crews, fans and officials back in the swing of things, all that’s left to make this JUCO World Series fulfilling is some good baseball.
McLennan coach Mitch Thompson, a veteran of plenty of trips to JUCO, expressed his joy at returning to Grand Junction after his team’s 7-0 tournament-opening win over Florence-Darlington Tech, a win that their newest fan, Hunger, enjoyed immensely.
“I missed you big-time,” Thompson said. “We talk about it all the time. The season is really almost a failure if you don’t get out here once you’ve been here, so yeah, we’re thrilled to be back and it’s thrilling to have these guys bring us back.”