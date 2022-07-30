A judge has accepted the plea deals by two defendants in a case involving a Montrose funeral home defrauding people by selling body parts without loved ones’ knowledge or consent.

Megan Hess, 45, and Shirley Koch, 69, each pleaded guilty to mail fraud in early July in Grand Junction in front of magistrate Gordon Gallagher in separate hearings. Tuesday, Judge Christina Arguello accepted the pleas on Gallagher’s recommendation.