Megan Hess, left, leaves the Federal Courthouse in downtown Grand Junction with her attorneys, Dan Shaffer and co-counsel Ashley Petrey after a hearing where she plead guilty to charges associated with the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose. She was the owner of the funeral home.
Mother of Megan Hess, Shirley Koch, left, leaves the Grand Junction Federal Courthouse with her attorney, Martha Eskesen. She pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose in the case of selling body parts for medical research.
Christopher Tomlinson
A judge has accepted the plea deals by two defendants in a case involving a Montrose funeral home defrauding people by selling body parts without loved ones’ knowledge or consent.
Megan Hess, 45, and Shirley Koch, 69, each pleaded guilty to mail fraud in early July in Grand Junction in front of magistrate Gordon Gallagher in separate hearings. Tuesday, Judge Christina Arguello accepted the pleas on Gallagher’s recommendation.
Hess and Koch were indicted by a grand jury in March, 2020, and accused of using Sunset Mesa Funeral Home to sell the bodies of their clients for scientific or medical research, at times forging signatures or misleading families and loved ones about how the remains were to be treated.
For example, Hess and Koch were accused of taking bodies that were supposed to be cremated, selling them and giving families ashes that were not those of the deceased.
According to court documents, this practice went on from 2010 to 2018.
Hess and Koch were also accused of using the funeral home’s low rates to ensure a steady supply of bodies, often taking advantage of poor people with nowhere else to turn.
According to court documents, Hess and Koch each pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and all other charges in the case were dropped.
Mail fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Hess is due to be sentenced by Arguello sometime in early 2023. Koch has been scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7, but attorneys for both the prosecution and defense have requested that date be moved back because the U.S. Probation Office has asked for time to prepare its pre-sentence report.