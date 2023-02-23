Citing the need for more time to pore over FBI evidence that has yet to be turned over to the defense, the attorneys for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters asked for a delay in her criminal trial set for next month.
As a result, Judge Matthew Barrett postponed her trial until Aug. 24.
Janet Drake, the senior assistant in the special prosecution unit of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, told Barrett that there is evidence from a key witness in the case and at least three devices that are still are being looked at by federal investigators.
Those discoveries are to be released to defense attorneys sometime in the end of next month, she said.
“I’m just a little worried,” said defense attorney Harvey Steinberg, who is representing Peters against numerous felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office. “Having dealt with the federal government before, when they say they’ll have it to me by the mid of March, that usually means the mid of May.”
The trial delay doesn’t impact Peters’ court appearance next week on two related misdemeanor counts of contempt of court and obstruction. Both counts stem from allegations that Peters videotaped a portion of a hearing for her former deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, in Barrett’s courtroom a year ago, and then told the judge she did not do so.
That incident prompted a search warrant by investigators with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office for the iPad she allegedly used. When those investigators attempted to execute that warrant, Peters allegedly tried to withhold it from them, causing them to call Grand Junction police.
When officers attempted to separate her from the iPad, she resisted, resulting in her arrest, which was widely seen in video recordings, including from police body camera footage.
In the criminal trial, Peters faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony; conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
The maximum sentence for all those charges combined is 35 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $2.4 million.
Peters has pleaded not guilty on all counts, saying they are politically motivated.
Both Knisley and Peters’ former elections manager, Sandra Brown, also have been charged, but reached plea deals with prosecutors that calls on them to testify against Peters.