Once again, District Judge Matthew Barrett has denied a request by indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to leave the state.
Peters, who is free on bond on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts on tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, had asked the judge for a second time to travel to Missouri over the weekend to attend an event sponsored by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
In her request, Peters said she was scheduled to speak at the Springfield, Missouri, event and view the “premier” of a Lindell-produced film about her efforts to reveal that something was amiss with the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections, despite all evidence from local and state officials to the contrary.
Peters’ attorney, Harvey Steinberg, wrote that because Peters was to be compensated for her “services,” and that the trip was necessary “to further her business interests,” she should be allowed to go.
Barrett, however, rejected that request again Wednesday, citing an earlier order he issued last week when Peters asked for permission to go to Missouri and take a few other trips that would have taken her out of state from Aug. 13 until next Monday.
“There is no indication the travel is for an emergent or necessary purpose,” Barrett wrote in both orders. “Defendant previously violated her bond in this case by leaving on a private flight from Grand Junction to Las Vegas without informing the court of the same. She also left a day before she informed her attorneys she would be leaving.”
An arrest warrant was issued against Peters while she was in Las Vegas last month, which later was quashed. A second arrest warrant was issued against her less than a week later when an email to election officials across the state included one to Brandi Bantz, who has been named Mesa County’s designed election official while Peters’ legal issues proceed.
Under the terms of her bond, Peters cannot have any contact with anyone in the clerk’s office. She also was barred from leaving the state, but the court was lenient on that bond provision while Peters was a candidate for the GOP nomination for secretary of state. She lost that race, and is no longer a candidate for public office.