The Mesa County District Attorney's Office filed an immediate appeal after a judge on Monday ordered dismissal of the charges against Verle Mangum, who has been facing possible retrial in connection with the 1996 murders of a Clifton woman and her daughter.
Ninth Judicial District Court Chief Judge James Boyd, who in 2019 overturned Mangum's 2003 convictions in the bludgeoning deaths of Janet Davis, 42, and her daughter Jennifer, 11, ordered that the murder charges against Mangum should be dismissed because his right to a speedy trial had been violated.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said his office filed a notice of appeal of Boyd's order within an hour or two of it being issued Monday morning.
Mangum will remain in custody in the Mesa County jail until there's further direction from the appellate court, said Mesa County sheriff spokeswoman Megan Terlecky.
Mangum, 43, was 17 when the murders occurred. The investigation into the case had gone cold until 2001, when it began to focus on Mangum after he made confessions to multiple people about the murders. In a more recent court proceeding he has insisted he is innocent.
He was represented in his 2003 trial by attorneys Richard Gurley and Colleen Scissors. Gurley is now a Mesa County district judge. Mangum was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death and was unsuccessful in initially pursuing a direct appeal of the trial's outcome.
Mangum more recently pursued what Rubinstein said is a collateral attack, challenging the effectiveness of his previous attorneys. After Mesa County judges recused themselves in that legal proceeding because Gurley is a local judge, Boyd took over the case, and eventually found that Mangum received ineffective legal representation during his trial and by the attorney representing him in his direct appeal.
Rubinstein's office appealed Boyd's ruling, but an appeals court last summer upheld it. Rubinstein said the appeals court issued a mandate Aug. 21 ordering a new trial.
He said Boyd's ruling Monday is based on a statute requiring that when a case is overturned on direct appeal, prosecutors have six months from when the appeals court mandate is issued to retry the case.
"We don't believe that that statute applies here," Rubinstein said.
He believes the clock on the six-month speedy-trial provision wasn't to have started in Mangum's case until he entered a not-guilty plea, or at least not until March 7, when Boyd actually vacated Mangum's last convictions.
Prior to Boyd's ruling, a status conference in Mangum's case had been scheduled for Thursday, when Rubinstein said the case was to have been set for retrial.
Kathleen McGuire, an attorney for Mangum, declined to comment Monday.
Virginia Watson, a sister of Janet Davis, was glad to hear that Mangum wasn't to be freed Monday.
But she said of Monday's ruling by Boyd, "I'm just again amazed at the justice system. Who can figure it out? It doesn't give me any confidence that things are going to work out any better but who knows?"
Mangum was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2003 convictions. But the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that mandatory life sentences without parole are unconstitutional for crimes committed while people are juveniles, even when convicted as adults. Its ruling applies retroactively, meaning Mangum would have faced resentencing had his original convictions stood.