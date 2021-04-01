A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to follow the law in actions leading to its help in funding a state study that involves culling predator numbers in the Piceance Basin and Arkansas River Valley to gauge the impacts on mule deer populations.
Senior Judge Marcia Krieger of the U.S. District Court of Colorado ruled that another federal agency’s environmental assessment, which the Fish and Wildlife Service adopted without modification, failed to adequately analyze the effects of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife studies, warranting reversal of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s funding decision and remand of the matter back to the agency for further consideration.
Activist groups that sued over the issue say CPW’s plan to kill bears and lions in the Piceance Basin already has been completed, but the Upper Arkansas River plan focused on mountain lions is ongoing and will be halted as a result of the ruling.
“I’m so pleased that the court put a stop to these scientifically baseless plans that needlessly targeted Colorado’s ecologically important, native carnivores,” Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.
The Humane Society of the United States and WildEarth Guardians are the other plaintiffs in the case.
The Piceance Basin project involved removing bears and lions west of Colorado Highway 13 between Rifle and Meeker and comparing mule deer fawn survival rates there to survival rates in a control area east of the highway.
CPW had said it anticipated removing as many as 15 cougars and 25 black bears per year over three years for the project, but has declined to say how many ultimately were culled because the study results haven’t yet been published.
The nine-year Upper Arkansas River project started in 2017 and, according to CPW, entails suppressing lion numbers by 50% in one area over the first three years and then by the same percentage in a second area in years seven through nine, following a mid-study pause in suppression efforts.
In pursuing the two projects, CPW asked the Fish and Wildlife Service for financial assistance through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act, which can cover up to 75% of the cost of state-run conservation and restoration programs.
Rather than doing its own environmental assessment on CPW’s proposal, the Fish and Wildlife Service chose to adopt an EA being separately done by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service as it considered whether to continue its work in the state on management of damage by wildlife predators, such as to livestock. APHIS agreed to include details about CPW’s planned research projects in that EA, and the Fish and Wildlife Service evaluated and adopted that EA.
The activist groups contended, and Krieger agreed, that the CPW projects weren’t substantially the same as the broad predator management program contemplated in the APHIS EA, and the Fish and Wildlife Service was required to seek public comment on the final APHIS EA before adopting it.
Krieger also sided with plaintiffs regarding their contention that the environmental impacts of the CPW studies weren’t adequately analyzed, finding in part that the EA provided no baseline estimates of cougar and bear populations in the Piceance Basin study area. Without that, “it is impossible for FWS to assess the degree to which the proposed study seeks to reduce those populations, and thus, it is impossible to ascertain how such a reduction would result in environmental effects,” Krieger said in her ruling.
She said it appears “the skeletal discussion of effects resulting from the proposed CPW research projects in the APHIS EA is the result of an attempt to shoehorn the CPW projects into an EA process that was only fleetingly related to the study objectives.” She said it is clear CPW and the Fish and Wildlife Service wished to expedite the application of the federal funding, and rather than doing an EA specifically on the CPW studies they “decided to hitch a ride” on an EA that analyzed projects with “only tenuous links to the CPW studies.”
CPW spokesman Travis Duncan referred an inquiry from The Daily Sentinel on possible impacts of the ruling to the Fish and Wildlife Service, which couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director at WildEarth Guardians, said in the activist groups’ news release, “On behalf of the majority of Coloradans who support coexistence with native carnivores, WildEarth Guardians applauds the court for recognizing the substantial environmental impact that these killing ‘studies’ impose on native wildlife in the state.”