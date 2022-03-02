District Judge Valerie Robison is to preside over a lawsuit to determine if Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters should be permanently removed as the county’s designated election official.
That happened when District Judge Richard Gurley late Monday granted a motion filed by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to transfer the case to Robison’s courtroom.
The case, filed by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and Mesa County resident Heidi Hess, is similar to a lawsuit the two filed against Peters in August to remove Peters as the county’s chief election official, but only for the 2021 Coordinated Elections.
Robison presided over that case, and ultimately ruled in their favor that Peters was unfit to act as the county’s designated election office, at least temporarily.
The new lawsuit was filed in January after the embattled clerk rejected an agreement offer from Secretary of State Jena Griswold that would have allowed Peters to retake control of the county’s Election Division, but only under strict circumstances.
Those conditions called for an election supervisor to be present at all times that Peters was in secure election areas, that any decisions she made would have to be approved by that supervisor, and that Peters “repudiate” statements she’s made questioning the integrity of the state’s elections.
Peters, however, immediately rejected that agreement, calling it an attempt to silence her efforts to uncover election fraud, to which no solid evidence has been presented.
“Do you know what I have to say to this gag order, this order that I shut up and stop investigating the election, apologize and I can have my office back?” Peters said when she announced her reelection bid to the clerk’s office in January. “I say, never. You are the people who elected me, not the secretary of state.”
Peters has since dropped that reelection bid and now is running to be the Republican Party’s nominee to face Griswold as secretary of state. Her term as clerk expires in December.
She created a new campaign finance account in the secretary of state’s office just last week, and has terminated her campaign account for reelection as clerk, leaving Republican Bobbie Gross as the sole candidate in the GOP primary in June. Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the 2018 primary.
In his order to transfer the case to Robison’s court, Gurley wrote that there are enough similarities between the first lawsuit and the current one to rule that the same judge should oversee the pending case, adding that some aspects of the first lawsuit are ongoing.
That’s because Griswold’s order last fall to temporarily remove Peters as election official, which later was upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court, isn’t expected to expire until sometime this month. That order called on former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, whom the Mesa County Board of Commissioners had appointed to oversee the 2021 election, is still is on the job.
And that’s because the commissioners ordered several verifying methods to show the county’s Dominion Voting System election equipment are accurate. To do that, they ordered a separate hand count of ballots, and running those ballots through Clear Ballot machines, both of which showed no real difference in the original count.
The commissioners also ordered that all ballots would be made available online to allow voters, for free, to do their own count. The process of getting that done is nearing completion.
In the current lawsuit, the Secretary of State’s Office contends that Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley continue to pose a threat to election security, including Peters’ promises in court filings to Robison that she wouldn’t change anything in the elections office, but later stating publicly that she would.
The suit also adds Julie Fisher as a respondent, claiming that she, too, should be barred from overseeing the county’s elections partly because she aided Knisley in defying a county order to stay away from the office.
That order was issued because of an ongoing investigation of complaints by office workers that Knisley created a “hostile work environment” over Peters’ attempts to show election fraud and local, state and federal investigations into possible criminal activities by Peters and others. Knisley is facing felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges as a result of that stay-away order.
In January, Peters appointed Fisher to be her “second chief deputy clerk.” Under state law, when a clerk is unable to perform his or hers duties for whatever reasons, the deputy clerk is authorized to assume that clerk’s duties.
In the first lawsuit, Robison ruled “that Peters and Knisley have committed a breach and neglect of duty and other wrongful acts.”
The new lawsuit also calls on Robison to appoint Brandi Bantz to be the county’s new designated election official until Peters’ term ends in December.
The county’s commissioners have done that already, saying that they, and not the state, have the sole authority to name a new designated election official.
Peters, who originally hired Bantz in April 2020 as her director of elections, tried to block that appointment, publicly claiming that Bantz was the subject of several discipline proceedings.
Her statements drew recriminations from commissioners, who said Peters was wrong to talk openly about personnel matters because they could prove to be untrue, and the county could be sued as a result.
Griswold also named Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who served as Mesa County’s clerk prior to Peters, as election supervisors.
In his motion to dismiss the new case filed Feb. 16, Peters’ attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, made some of the same arguments to dismiss the first lawsuit, all of which Robison rejected.