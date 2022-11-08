After hearing arguments on Friday, Judge Gretchen Larson has increased the bond for former St. Mary’s Medical Center nurse Chris Lambros from $250,000 to $1 million.
Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with three counts of sexual assault on a helpless or unable to consent victim.
Police said evidence taken from Lambros’s phone shows Lambros inappropriately touching or digitally penetrating at least four unconscious patients going back to 2016.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein asked Larson on Friday to increase the bond to $1 million. Public Defender Scott Burrill asked Larson to reduce the bond or change it to a personal recognizance bond, which would allow Lambros to be released from jail.
“The charges in this case are very serious and involve Defendant sexually assaulting unconscious (patients) in the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital while Defendant was employed as a nurse. Defendant created videos of these sexual assaults.
“Although Defendant has no prior criminal history, Defendant is facing a significant minimum mandatory Department of Corrections sentence. Under the Lifetime Supervision of Sex Offenders Act, this is a potential life sentence. The court does not find that there is a non-monetary bond or conditions of bond which is adequate to ensure court appearances and community safety,” Larson wrote.
Lambros was put on administrative leave after a complaint was raised by another hospital employee this summer.
He was fired by the hospital after his arrest.
Lambros’s bond is cash only. His next scheduled court appearance is Dec. 2.