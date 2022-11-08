Christopher Lambros

After hearing arguments on Friday, Judge Gretchen Larson has increased the bond for former St. Mary’s Medical Center nurse Chris Lambros from $250,000 to $1 million.

Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with three counts of sexual assault on a helpless or unable to consent victim.

