In a letter sent to the Grand Junction Bar Association, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Marcia Krieger announced that she would be transitioning out of the Grand Junction courthouse.
Krieger was instrumental in establishing the Western Slope Protocol for criminal cases for the District of Colorado in 2015.
The protocol allowed magistrate judges assigned to Durango and Grand Junction to designate cases as a “Durango” or “Grand Junction” case if the defendant, witnesses or events surrounding the allegations are tied to the community, according to a press release at the time.
Previously, Grand Junction residents had to travel to Denver for federal hearings and trials. “For many years, we have worked to ensure that the residents of the Western Slope have access to the court in Grand Junction, particularly in criminal cases,” she wrote. “The Western Slope Protocol has worked well. Both as chief judge and as senior judge, I have enjoyed coming to Grand Junction and I am proud of what we have accomplished.”
With her travel restricted due to COVID-19, however, Krieger decided now would be the best time for her to transition out.
“I have decided that it is best that I step aside and that an active district judge, who is both available and committed to maintaining stability and predictability under the Western Slope Protocol assume responsibility,” she said.
As such, Judge Christine Arguello will be assuming her in-person docket. All new Western Slope Protocol Grand Junction criminal cases will be assigned to Arguello
“Although it saddens me not to be able to work with you on a regular basis and to visit Grand Junction, I am grateful to Judge Arugello for ensuring that our commitments are met,” she said.
She remains committed to maintaining a separate Western Slope criminal docket in Grand Junction..
Federal cases are typically held at the Wayne N. Aspinall Federal Building in Grand Junction.
However, COVID-19 has complicated when and what kind of hearings can be held. Colorado Chief District Judge Philip Brimmer announced this week that all civil and criminal trials are continued through Sept. 4.
Brimmer previously singled out the Grand Junction courthouse, along with the courthouse in Colorado Springs, as one that couldn’t hold civil or criminal trials because it would be too difficult for social distancing requirements to be met.
District of Colorado Clerk of the Court Jeff Colwell said Krieger currently has 26 cases pending, which she will continue to handle if they can be done remotely. If the cases go to trial or something would need to be done in person, then Arguello would handle it.
He says the courtroom typically sees around 25 to 30 new criminal cases a year.
With Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher in Grand Junction, Colwell expected the transition to go smoothly. “Gallagher is still able to do the day to day stuff and will make the transition easy and seamless,” he added.