Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was told by a Colorado court she couldn't leave the state without court approval, but she went anyway.
As a result, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein filed a motion with District Judge Matthew Barrett's court late Wednesday asking that she be placed under arrest, a motion that Barrett approved at 8:16 this morning.
The clerk, who faces 10 felony and misdemeanor charges for tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office, had traveled to Las Vegas to attend and speak at an event this week hosted by the Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association.
If Peters still is out of state, the Las Vegas Police Department could be contacted by Mesa County law enforcement officials to have to picked up and, eventually extradited back to Colorado.
If she's already on her way back, she may expect to see law enforcement at the Grand Junction Regional Airport looking for her.
Either way, she'll eventually be brought before Barrett, who will determine if her bond should be revoked and her placed in jail indefinitely. Currently, she is free on a $25,000 cash bond, ordered to stay away from her clerk's office and barred from leaving the state without prior permission.
Prior to all this, the court and district attorney had been allowing Peters to leave the state if she asked first because she was a candidate for the GOP nomination for Colorado Secretary of State.
She isn't anymore after she lost the GOP primary on June 28.
"The people believe Ms. Peters needs to be treated like all other criminal defendants on bond and needs to file a motion asking for modification of her bond conditions," Rubinstein wrote in a July 11 motion objecting to her request to leave the state. "Ms. Peters has less motivation to appear in court now that she no longer is a candidate. Additionally, she has evidenced through her travel prior to the election that she has the means to flee if she wants to."
Rubinstein discovered that Peters was out of state when she filed a letter to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday that had been notarized by a notary public in Las Vegas. She also spoke at that conference, and referenced the letter.