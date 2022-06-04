A Mesa County grand jury had enough probable cause to investigate and indict Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, in March on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, District Judge Matthew Barrett ruled Friday.
In responding to a motion from Peters’ and Knisley’s attorneys asking Barrett to review the case to see if there were reasonable grounds to investigate and indict, the judge revealed numerous aspects of that investigation, something that is somewhat unprecedented because grand jury probes are highly secret.
In it, Barrett wrote that, over the course of five days, the grand jury heard testimony from numerous witnesses and saw about 60 exhibits.
“The acts and/or omissions of Knisley and Peters, as public officials, constituted the crimes of violation of a duty, failure to comply with the requirements of the Secretary of State; and also for Peters, first-degree misconduct,” Barrett concluded in his review. “The record supports a finding of probable cause for these allegations.”
One of the witnesses the grand jury heard was Fruita resident Gerald Wood, whose identity was used by a still-unknown person who was authorized by Peters and others in her office to gain access to secure areas of the county’s election division.
In so doing, Barrett said Peters, Knisley and former elections manager Sandra Brown unfairly placed Wood in legal jeopardy, and misled other county workers in doing so, including in conducting a background check on Wood knowing that he would never actually be hired to the clerk’s office. Such background checks are required before someone can be considere by authorities to be near election equipment.
“Wood stated he provided the information in the background check, met with HR, got a security badge, and met with Knisley and Peters,” Barrett wrote.
“At the end of their meeting, Knisley told him to provide his badge to her and that she would be in touch regarding his services,” Barrett added. “That was the last time he ever went into the office. He didn’t see her again for some two months. He later learned that his identity was used, without his consent, for someone else to access areas of the office.”
Barrett noted that Wood was never hired.
That unknown person, along with Peters, Knisley and Brown, allegedly used his security clearance to enter secure areas of the office, and make copies of computer hard drives. That occurred before and after a routine “trusted build” of election software, but after security cameras were turned off and done late at night when no one else was in the office, Barrett wrote.
Peters and Knisley are facing a 13-count criminal indictment on attempting to influence public servants, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation, identity theft, official misconduct in the first degree, violation of duty and failure to comply with the requirements of the secretary of state.
The two also have been barred from going into the office, having any contact with each other nor any other clerk employee, and replaced in overseeing the county’s elections for the remainder of Peters’ term, which ends this year. Peters now is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and Knisley has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.
Barrett said there was sufficient evidence to show that Peters, Knisley and Brown intentionally misled county workers in doing a background check on Wood. He also said they misled employees of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office as to the true identity of the person who attended the trusted build, introducing that person as Wood.
“The testimony and evidence establishes that Peters and Knisley, as conspirators, principals and/or complicitors, worked in concert to engage in the crime of criminal impersonation,” Barrett wrote.
“Specifically, they used Wood’s identity to allow an unauthorized individual to attend the trusted build, and Peters allowed the badge made for Wood to be used to access secure areas of the office,” Barrett added. “Peters also conspired with Sandra Brown to facilitate the criminal impersonation. Based on the acts of Peters and Knisley using Wood’s identity, Wood might have been subjected to criminal liability.”
To date, neither Wood nor Brown have been charged in the case.
Barrett goes on to say that, a day after that trusted build, a package was mailed to a California man named Conan Hayes, a one-time professional surfer who allegedly has gotten involved in conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
He did not write what was in the package, but did say that it was sent on Peters’ behalf.
“It was later learned that on that date (May 25, 2021) the Dominion Voting machine’s hard drive had been copied,” Barrett wrote.
“At some point, information from the voting machines was published to the internet,” he added. “Also posted to the internet were sensitive passwords for the Dominion Voting machine. Someone present at the trusted build recorded a portion of the trusted build process, and then posted the video of the recording to the internet.”
Peters and Knisley are set to be arraigned in the case on June 14.
Knisley also faces related, but separate burglary and cybercrime charges, while Peters faces related charges of obstruction and contempt of court. Peters also faces numerous ethics investigations.