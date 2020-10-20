A federal judge voiced frustration Monday over the unwillingness of a landowner to unlock a gate on a road west of De Beque to allow for public travel and avoid a trial that is taking place this week.
“I still don’t understand why the ranch can’t let the public use their road and mark its property as no trespassing,” U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson said while hearing opening arguments Monday from Sam Starritt, a Grand Junction attorney representing High Lonesome Ranch.
The guest ranch is suing Garfield County over the county’s attempt to get the ranch to unlock a gate on County Road 200 in the Dry Fork Valley near the Mesa County line.
The county maintains the road was historically used as a public road and the county never abandoned the road.
Starritt told Jackson that a state court in the 1980s found the road behind the locked gate is private, and it long has had a reputation in the community as being private and already was locked when Paul Vahldiek Jr. bought the property in 1993.
Vahldiek, an attorney in Texas, now is a part-owner of High Lonesome Ranch and chairman of its board of directors. He testified Monday that he “absolutely” believed the road was private when he bought the ranch and wouldn’t have bought the ranch otherwise.
But Geoffrey Anderson, an attorney representing the county, sought through questioning to suggest that Vahldiek failed to do due diligence into the road’s status when he bought the ranch.
Garfield County officials and Brandon Siegfried, a Mesa County resident who has advocated for the gate’s opening, say opening the road would allow access to thousands of acres of public land to the west. Starritt and Vahldiek told Jackson that public access to that land exists now.
Said Vahldiek, “The allegation that the public doesn’t have access to the public lands is absurd.”
But access to that rugged country is more difficult without the road access, and the county says the road also would allow the public to reach otherwise-inaccessible Bureau of Land Management roads.
Jackson told Starritt, “We both know that getting to the BLM land by … trails is an entirely different proposition than driving up the road.”
Jackson said, “It seems to me, and this isn’t the legal issue but it’s the practical issue, if you (the ranch owners) really cared about letting the public in and keeping them off your property, you could do that.”
He told Starritt, “It seems to me that your client wants a monopoly, and maybe they’re entitled to it, but they certainly could have easily resolved this in the manner that I’m talking about.”
Vahldiek said the ranch already has dealt with problems such as theft of property and is worried that opening the gate would create more security and trespassing issues and potential liability for public injury on ranch lands.
The ranch was hit hard by this summer’s Pine Gulch Fire, losing one building to it and suffering smoke and heat damage to others, including Vahldiek’s house, as the fire also torched entire hillsides.
Jackson voiced sympathy over the fire damage, but also said that from a firefighting standpoint “the public went to bat” for the ranch when it was jeopardized.
He told Starritt, “I would have thought that that would have been the impetus for your people to turn to the public and say, ‘OK, you helped us when we needed help, we’re going to help you. We’re going to open that gate.’ ”
He told Anderson that he grew up in Montana, where no-trespassing gates work “and if they don’t work, the landowner comes out there with a shotgun and makes sure that they work. I don’t see why that couldn’t work here if these people had any kind of public spirit to them.”
He told Anderson, “It doesn’t mean you’re right (that the road is public). It just means that this shouldn’t be something that gets decided by a court.”