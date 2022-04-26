District Judge Matthew Barrett denied numerous motions by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to alter the conditions of her bond over a grand jury indictment on multiple charges of criminal misconduct and tampering with election equipment.
Last last Friday, Barrett issued three orders denying several requests from Peters’ attorney, Harvey Steinberg, asking for those bond conditions to be relaxed on grounds that they were excessive.
Peters’ $25,000 surety bond bars her from leaving the state or going to her office, including preventing her from having any contact with the employees who work there.
“As this court is aware, Ms. Peters is the elected clerk and recorder for Mesa County,” Steinberg wrote in one motion. “But the conditions of her bond make it impossible for her to serve in that role. By imposing those bond conditions, the court has de facto removed Ms. Peters from office.”
Barrett, however, said the conditions he ordered earlier this month are the least restrictive he could have imposed.
He wrote that Peters’ actions in this case, and other pending court matters, justifies those conditions.
“The allegations here, combined with defendant’s conduct in allegedly lying to the court previously (the contempt allegation) and allegedly obstructing law enforcement in their efforts to serve a search warrant reflect an unwillingness of defendant to comply with the judicial process,” Barrett wrote.
The judge was referring to a related matter that involved Peters’ allegedly recording a proceeding in February for Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, who is a co-defendant in the grand jury indictment, and then lying to a judge about doing so.
That judge was Barrett.
The incident immediately prompted the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office to issue a search warrant to obtain the iPad that Peters allegedly used to make the recording. When law enforcement attempted to execute that warrant at Main Street Bagels in downtown Grand Junction, Peters was arrested and later charged with obstruction of government operations and obstruction of a peace officer, both misdemeanors but still subject to a maximum penalty of 18 months in jail.
Peters also is facing a contempt of court citation in the matter, which also could lead to jail time.
The Knisley hearing where the recording allegedly was made was about felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges filed by prosecutors in August, when the deputy clerk allegedly violated a county order to stay away from the clerk’s office.
At the time, the county had just begun a Human Resources investigation after multiple complaints were filed against Knisley by as many as five clerk employees. Court records said Knisley had created a hostile work environment, allegedly over telling clerk workers not to cooperate with ongoing state and federal criminal investigations against her and Peters.
That investigation reportedly was completed about two weeks ago, county Human Resources Director Brenda Moore said last week during a hearing over a Secretary of State lawsuit to remove Peters, Knisley and another clerk employee, Julie Fisher, as the county’s designated election official. The results of that investigation are not subject to state open records laws because they involve a personnel matter.
OTHER MOTIONS
In other motions from Peters’ attorney, it was requested that the court remove the no-contact bond provision from clerk employees that Barrett also denied, he ordered Peters to sign the mandatory protection order he issued when Peters was released on bond earlier this month that barred her from her office and the people who work there.
“The conditions in the protection order mirror, in part, the conditions of the bond,” Barrett wrote. “I have already found these conditions appropriate given the nature of the underlying allegations. I now make it a condition of defendant’s bond that she execute the protection order and upload it, as previously ordered.”
Peters complied with that order by late Friday.
While that protection order includes all clerk workers, it also names six others, including Knisley and Elections Manager Stephanie Wenholz.
The order also includes David Underwood, an employee in the county’s Information Technology Department, and two Secretary of State employees, Jessi Romero and Danny Casias.
The order also includes Gerald Wood, the Fruita man whose identity apparently was used to obtain a key password card to access secure areas of the elections office.
Court filings, however, say that Woods did not participate in any wrongdoing.
The charges against Peters and Knisley include criminal impersonation.
“Defendant is accused of engaging in conduct that is contrary to her role as the chief elections official,” Barrett wrote in one of the orders.
“The MPO (mandatory protection order), and conditions of bond, are designed to ensure the protection of the community and the integrity of any election conducted in Mesa County.”
Steinberg had been expected to ask Barrett for permission for Peters to attend her father’s funeral in North Carolina, but her attorneys didn’t ask for that.
The Denver lawyer also is known as the attorney who represented Brian Kolfage, who entered into a plea agreement on conspiracy charges, admitting that he intentionally conspired to take money from a “We Build The Wall” fundraising effort.
He started a campaign to raise funds to help build a wall on the southern border with Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump and a fervent Peters’ supporter.
Bannon was arrested in 2020 and charged with pocketing $1 million from that fund.
But before facing those charges in a courtroom, to which Bannon pleaded not guilty, he was pardoned by Trump before he left office last year.
Still, Barrett said Peters may request permission to leave the state “on a case-by-case” basis.
He also wrote that he had no indication that Peters had surrendered her passport, which also was a condition of her bond.
Last week, District Judge Valerie Robison denied a motion to dismiss a Secretary of State civil lawsuit seeking to permanently bar Peters, Knisley and Fisher from overseeing the county’s elections for 2022 on grounds that the bond conditions make that suit moot.
Robison said she denied the request because bond conditions can be altered. Robison could rule on that case as soon as this week.