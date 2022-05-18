The same attorneys whom embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is paying through a special legal defense fund in her entanglements over election matters are being used to defend her in a civil case against her ex-husband.
The case, filed in Mesa County District Court, centers on a lawsuit filed against the clerk by her ex-husband Thomas Peters, who claims she “through deceit and deception,” initiated a quick-claim deed to transfer ownership of his home in the Spyglass Ridge neighborhood to herself.
At the time, Peters also held power of attorney over much of Thomas Peters’ finances, but filed that deed in her own clerk and recorder’s office the same day in October 2021 that she also filed a new document from Thomas Peters ending her power-of-attorney authority.
According to his civil complaint, Thomas Peters said he purchased the $374,000 home after the two legally separated, indicating that Tina Peters never lived there. The quick-claim deed shows the property was transferred to her for $1.
“When confronted, plaintiff made defendant aware of the transfer of the house and stated that she would ‘make it right,’” the lawsuit reads. “Defendant knew that she did have the authority at the time of transfer to transfer plaintiff’s home to herself solely for no consideration. She did this through deceit and deception.”
The Peters legally separated in 2017, but didn’t officially end their marriage until November 2021. Thomas Peters purchased the home in 2018.
“The residence was purchased using separate funds following legal separation and was titled solely in plaintiff’s name,” the lawsuit says. “While the deed purports to have been signed in September and would have been executed prior to defendant’s receipt of the revocation of agency authority granted by her power of attorney, plaintiff at no point authorized her to transfer his property to his former spouse.”
The attorneys representing Tina Peters in the civil matter are from the Denver-based Gessler Blue Law, which include Geoff Blue and former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler, who has been representing Peters in other court actions related to her actions as the county’s designed election official.
Blue appeared Tuesday on Tina Peters’ behalf before District Judge Gretchen Larson in a case management conference.
It’s unknown if Peters’ lawyers are being paid to represent her in that case from her legal defense fund, when she was soliciting for donations to help defend her actions as clerk. That’s because Peters never revealed how much money it had raised and on what it was used, as called for under a Colorado Ethics Commission opinion on the use of legal defense funds by elected officials.
Peters has since moved that legal defense fund, StandWithTina.org, out of state, merging it with one operated by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has said he’s donated as much as $800,000 to her legal needs. She still, however, has a legal defense fund Facebook page.
Larson set a two-day court trial in December, to which Blue objected, saying it may not be enough time to complete discovery, adding that there’s no rush because Thomas Peters no longer lives in Grand Junction.
“The current power of attorney moved him out of state away from the house that is the issue of this case, so it’s irrelevant whether, and I don’t want to be callous, but this is really not about Peters obtaining the house, it’s about (Thomas Peters’) estate obtaining the house,” Blue told Larson. “At the end of the day, he’ll never live it in again. They moved him to Missouri, so the idea that they need to move (to trial) quickly because of his health is kind of a red herring.”
Gessler, who specializes in election law, represented Tina Peters in two civil lawsuits filed by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, both that led to Peters being removed as the county’s chief election official.
Peters, along with Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, also are the subjects of a 13-count indictment on felony criminal charges of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
While Peters also faces related charges of obstruction and a contempt of court citation, Knisley also faces burglary and cybercrime charges.
Peters also faces three ethics complaints, including a new one approved by the Colorado Ethics Commission on Tuesday that claims Peters isn’t reporting money given to her by Lindell for her legal defense. Gessler and his firm are defending Peters against all three.