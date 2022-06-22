District Judge Lance Timbreza has been temporarily suspended from the bench.
Although the order doesn’t say why, the Colorado Supreme Court suspended Timbreza with pay on a recommendation from the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline, giving him until the end of this month to show why his suspension shouldn’t be continued.
“The commission shall issue to Judge Lance P. Timbreza an order to show cause directing him to respond in writing to the commission within 21 days of the date of such order why he should not continue to be temporarily suspended from any or all judicial duties pending the outcome of preliminary or formal proceedings before the commission,” the high court wrote in a June 9 suspension order.
The court’s order doesn’t outline the reason Timbreza, who earns about $173,000 a year, was abruptly removed from the bench.
“It is further ordered that pursuant to (Colorado Rules of Judicial Discipline) the commission’s investigation, pleadings and other records with respect to the temporary suspension and its record of proceedings in preliminary or formal proceedings shall remain confidential unless and until a recommendation for sanctions or a recommendation for approval of a stipulated resolution is filed with the court,” the order reads.
Retired Colorado Court of Appeals Judge James Casebolt also was appointed to serve as a special master to preside over Timbreza’s case.
District Judge Brian Flynn, who is the chief judge for the 21st Judicial District, said other judges on the Mesa County bench will handle Timbreza’s caseload.
“Judge Timbreza’s docket will be covered by other district court judges and senior judge coverage if necessary,” Flynn said in an email.
In September 2019, Timbreza pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol as part of a plea agreement from an initial charge of DUI and careless driving.
He received a suspended sentence of two days in jail if he completed a year of unsupervised probation, completed 36 hours of public service and paid a $200 fine.
That was the result of a traffic accident in June 2019, when witnesses said he was speeding along 27 1/2 Road, lost control of his Volkswagen SUV, crossed the center lane, nearly struck two oncoming vehicles and eventually crashed into brush and trees, according to police reports at the time.
No one was injured in the accident.
He was returning from a pool party, at which some witnesses described him to be “lit” when he departed, but still driving away after being advised not to.
His blood alcohol content was unknown because he refused to take a breath or blood alcohol test after the accident, court records showed.
In December 2019, the Supreme Court publicly censured Timbreza, giving him a 28-day suspension without pay from the bench.
The judge had stipulated to that punishment after reporting himself to the judicial commission.
“By driving while his ability was impaired by alcohol, Judge Timbreza failed to maintain the high standards of judicial conduct required of a judge,” the court wrote in its censure. “(The Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct) requires that a judge at all times shall act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the judiciary and avoids impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”
While it is unknown why Timbreza was suspended, it comes at a time when the Judicial Department’s process for disciplining judges is under scrutiny.
During this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature, lawmakers approved Senate Bill 201, creating a Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline, which first met last week, to study how the Judicial Department investigates and disciplines its own.
That measure also created a new Office of Judicial Discipline, independent of the department, to investigate and address allegations of misconduct against justices and judges in the state’s court system.
Lawmakers approved that bill, in part, because of an ongoing scandal within the department that involves high-ranking administrators, and allegations that they have long worked to cover up a history of unpunished judicial misconduct, including an alleged culture of sexual harassment by judges and staff.
Timbreza, who couldn’t be reached for comment, was first appointed to the bench by Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2016 after working as a Grand Junction attorney for about a decade.
In a 2018 article in the Colorado Lawyer, a magazine of the Colorado Bar Association, the Delta native wrote about his rise to the bench and how he wouldn’t let being openly gay and Hispanic hinder him from pursuing his goals in the legal profession.
“There had never been an openly gay judge in Mesa County — or outside the Denver metro area, much less Western Colorado,” he wrote. “Once upon a time, I was afraid to be me because I didn’t have a role model who looked like me. But if I could offer one piece of advice to those thinking of the bench and, perhaps, even to my own children it would be: Be who you are.”
Timbreza was last retained by voters that same year, earning 74% of the vote.