Supporters of Belinda Knisley gather after her district court hearing Sept. 9 at the Mesa County Judicial Center. Knisley told the large group, who nearly filled the courtroom earlier, that when Clerk Tina Peters is not in the office, she’s in charge.
Supporters of Belinda Knisley (center in white) greet her after her advisement hearing Sept. 9, 2021, at the Mesa County Judicial Center. She entered into a plea agreement Thursday and agreed to testify against Tina Peters in future trials.
Every time Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley explained to District Judge Matthew Barrett on Wednesday why she did the things she did in relation to charges of tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, she blamed Clerk Tina Peters, saying she was only following orders.
That didn’t go unnoticed by Barrett when he sentenced Knisley as part of a plea deal that will keep her out of jail as long as she testifies against Peters, fired Elections Manager Sandra Brown or anyone else who might be charged in all future state or federal cases against them.
“Every time you acknowledged what you did, you preferenced it with ‘I was told to do this, I was told to do that’ as if you did not know exactly what you were doing, as if you did not know the harm you were engaging in,” Barrett said before issuing his sentence.
“I think you are remorseful, I think you take responsibility certainly to a degree, but the preface of, even at the behest of someone else, gives me some pause as to how much responsibility for this you really take,” he added. “These fact are both troubling and alarming. You engaged in concrete acts to undermine the integrity of our democratic process under the guise of protecting it. In doing so, you abdicated your role as a clerk, violated your oath, betrayed your duty. Cooperation or not, these crimes are worthy of incarceration, Ms. Knisley.”
With that, Barrett agreed to honor the terms of the plea deal, convicting her of three misdemeanor counts of trespass, misconduct in office and violation of duty, handing her a sentenced of two years of unsupervised probation.
But Barrett didn’t stop there. While he said he decided to side with the deal with prosecutors because “I don’t know how important you are to the people’s case,” he imposed an additional sentence of 150 hours of community service, and full fines for the three convictions, which amount to $2,750.
Knisley was facing numerous charges in two separate cases. The first was for second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime, which together come with a maximum sentence of 7 years in jail and $501,000 in fines.
Those charges were filed a year ago, after Knisley was ordered by county officials not to return to the clerk’s office while a Human Resources investigation was ongoing over numerous allegations from other clerk workers that she created a hostile work environment, allegedly for telling staff not to cooperate with state and federal investigations into Peters.
She has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave from her $90,00-a-year job.
Earlier this year Knisley and Peters were indicted by a Mesa County grand jury on 13-counts, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
If convicted on all those charges, and if they were to run consecutively, Knisley could have been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison and $2 million in fines.
During her allocution, Knisley said she was “a rule follower” but still placed all the blame on Peters, saying the clerk ordered her to return to the office despite being barred from being there, and did other things at Peters’ behest, including helping Peters use someone else’s identity to access sensitive areas of the clerk’s office, information that later was revealed by election conspiracy theorists.
“My actions were all directed by someone else,” she told Barrett. “As an adult, I assume responsibility for them. I am guilty of what I did do based on the direction I was given.”
The 67-year-old grandmother and great-grandmother said that since all this started, she’s suffered a heart attack, the death of her brother, cataract surgery and a broken tibia.
The terms of her plea deal call for her to testify against Peters and Brown, both of whom have already been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts. The deal also calls for her to testify against other who also may be indicted, such as Conan Hayes, a California man named in the plea deal as the person who actually helped Peters make copies of election servers.
Peters faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, class 4 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, class 5 felonies; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony, conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
If convicted on all charges, and if they run consecutively, Peters faces a maximum penalty of 28 years in jail and $2.7 million in fines.
Although Peters’ bond bars from her from having any contact with her office, she continues to earn her $93,000-a-year salary.
Brown, meanwhile, is facing two felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant, which together come with a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and a $600,000 fine.
No trial date has yet been set for Brown, but Peters’ court trial is set for December. She also faces other related misdemeanor charges, including contempt of court and obstruction.
In his sentencing of Knisley, Barrett signaled just how serious he believes all of this is. “You were caught, you confessed and you will be punished,” he said of Knisley.
“Democracy will prevail, our system of law will prevail,” he added. “Because without democracy, without our law, we are nothing more than any other failed state in this world run by the loudest of voices with the worst of intentions, the mob, who thinks they know what justice is without any regard to the facts.”