Every time Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley explained to District Judge Matthew Barrett on Wednesday why she did the things she did in relation to charges of tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, she blamed Clerk Tina Peters, saying she was only following orders.

That didn’t go unnoticed by Barrett when he sentenced Knisley as part of a plea deal that will keep her out of jail as long as she testifies against Peters, fired Elections Manager Sandra Brown or anyone else who might be charged in all future state or federal cases against them.