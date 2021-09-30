A planned hearing today to discuss any potential disagreements in the facts behind the case of whether Mesa County Court Tina Peters should be temporarily barred from conducting this fall’s election has been canceled.
Instead, District Judge Valerie Robison will decide the case between Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, solely on the legal briefs that have been filed to her court, and issue her ruling by Oct. 13, possibly before.
That’s several days after the first day that county clerks can mail ballots to voters, which they can do on Oct. 8.
Robison’s decision will be based on multiple briefs and exhibits filed by Peters’ attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County attorney Todd Starr over the past week.
While Gessler argues that Peters was merely doing her job and should remain doing it, Weiser said Peters and Knisley committed extreme violations of election security protocols that make them both untrustworthy to conduct the upcoming election.
Starr, meanwhile, simply argues that the county commissioners had little choice but to appoint former Secretary of State Wayne Williams to oversee the county’s elections when Griswold issued an order last month to appoint Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner to head it.
In those briefs, Gessler admits that Peters had allowed a non-county employee access to sensitive election equipment, saying she was within her rights to bring in a computer expert.
Weiser, however, argues that person wasn’t authorized to have that access, and may have played a role in leaking protected passwords and entire hard drives to voter-fraud conspiracy theorists.
His brief said that as a result, the county’s election equipment, which Griswold decertified for fear they were compromised, were indeed compromised by Peters, Knisley and others.
“If the secretary had not intervened, Mesa County would be relying on voting system equipment that had been compromised by respondents’ violation of election rules intended to safeguard that equipment and ensure the integrity of elections,” Weiser wrote.
Gessler says Griswold seeks to overstep her authority by removing someone who was duly elected by voters.
“If successful, she will restructure election administration throughout Colorado,” Gessler wrote. “If she thinks a clerk is getting out of line, the secretary — and not county voters — will now be able to appoint a designated election official who reports directly to her, rather than the voters of Mesa County.”