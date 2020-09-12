Not long after it was filed, a Denver District Court judge tossed out a lawsuit Friday challenging wording in the state’s official voter guide about a ballot measure that asks voters to repeal the property tax law known as the Gallagher Amendment.
A group opposing that repeal, called for under Amendment B, alleged that leading Democratic and Republican leaders in the Colorado Legislature altered a description of what the ballot measure would do to favor voter approval of it, something those lawmakers deny.
Those same lawmakers led an effort to put it on the fall ballot in the first place.
But in a Friday morning hearing on the lawsuit, Denver District Judge Martin F. Egelhoff dismissed it, declining to issue a restraining order delaying the guide, known as the Blue Book, from going to press, which it was set to do last week.
The group that filed the lawsuit, Protect Our Homes Colorado, said the judge tossed the case not on the merits of their allegations, but on technical grounds.
“This decision was just an excuse to hide behind a legislative loophole,” said Clay Vigoda, campaign manager of the group. “By arguing the jurisdiction of the case, rather than its merits, the Legislature is essentially telling Coloradans they’re not accountable to the citizens for delivering a fair and impartial Blue Book, thus above the law. A bipartisan vote does not mean it’s fair and impartial. What the Legislature did was totally unprecedented and biased. If this is allowed to stand, it will continue to happen.”
Vigoda was referring to the 15-3 vote of the Legislative Council Committee, a panel of House and Senate leaders from both parties.
After the Colorado Legislative Council, the research arm of the Legislature that drafts the Blue Book, submitted its wording on Amendment B, legislative leaders on the committee introduced amendments changing that wording, which the law allows them to do on a two-thirds vote.
House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, defended that vote, saying the intent of the amendment was to make it easier for voters to understand the complicated Gallagher Amendment and its impact since it was approved by voters nearly four decades ago.
“The Legislative Council and our staff take the responsibility of crafting the Blue Book and helping voters understand the issues before them very seriously,” Garnett said. “That’s why a bipartisan majority voted together to make it easier for voters to understand Amendment B. Now, in a win for voters, the court has agreed that the frivolous challenge seeking to confuse Coloradans should be dismissed.”
Complaints over wording in the Blue Book aren’t new. It’s something that routinely happens each election cycle from one camp or another regardless of the measure before voters.
A Bad Deal for Colorado, the issue committee opposing the ballot question to raise tobacco taxes and create a new one for vaping, said something similar about the Blue Book to what those who oppose Amendment B have alleged.
That group similarly says that legislative leaders took out important elements about what Proposition EE would do, such as increasing tax collections by about $295 million and a nearly doubling of the cost of discount cigarettes.
“The Colorado Legislature hastily passed this bill (that put it on the ballot) with little discussion and no significant public input,” the group said in a statement. “Even more egregious, omitting key elements from both the ballot question and the Blue Book leaves Colorado voters with incomplete, inaccurate and misleading information.”
The group said the Blue Book also fails to make clear that revenue from the tax that is to go to preschool programs won’t actually happen for more than two years after it is enacted, or that other revenue that is to go into the state’s general fund amounts to a “blank check” for the Legislature.
Under the proposition, which is expected to generate about $275 million when fully implemented by 2027, only $4.4 million would to to the general fund each year, 27% of which is to be distributed to local governments. The bulk of the money is to go to preschool, with some going to health care programs and tobacco education.
In addition, $90 million would go to rural schools, but only in the first three years the tax is collected.