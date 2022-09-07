A Denver judge dismissed a case as moot Tuesday that was filed by indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters challenging the way a recount was done in her failed bid to be the Republican Party’s nominee for Colorado secretary of state.
District Judge Andrew McCallin said he was dismissing the case because his court lacked “subject matter jurisdiction” because Peters’ attorney when filing the case last month did not also ask for that recall process to be delayed while its merits were being considered.
As a result, county clerks around the state had completed that recount. It wasn’t until a few hours after that when Peters’ Texas attorney, Nicholas Armer, asked for a temporary restraining order to stop the recount.
Armer tried to argue that filing the original lawsuit should have been seen as a request to stop the recount. McCallin, however, disagreed.
“These election officials are operating under a statutory deadline,” the judge wrote in dismissing the case.
“Unless ordered otherwise by the court, they must meet these deadlines. Here, the results of the recount had to be certified no later than 37 days following the primary election,” he added. “A proper motion for emergency relief had to be filed and granted in order for the election officials to stop their work. The court concludes that petitioner did not take the necessary actions to stop the recount before it was final and the results certified.”
That recount found that Peters lost by more than 88,579 votes, virtually the same margin that showed she lost in the June primary.
In the end, Peters only garnered 28.86% of the vote, second to Pam Anderson’s 43.06%.
Peters’ campaign paid $255,912 to conduct the recall, as required under state law because the margin by which she lost was more than the one-half percent threshold needed for the state to pay for it.
Peters’ suit called for that money to be returned, money that she raised primarily from out-of-state contributors after she lost the June primary.
Currently, Peters is facing a 10-count criminal indictment on charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges later today.