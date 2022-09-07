FILE - Tina Peters

Tina Peters, then a candidate for Colorado secretary of state

A Denver judge dismissed a case as moot Tuesday that was filed by indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters challenging the way a recount was done in her failed bid to be the Republican Party’s nominee for Colorado secretary of state.

District Judge Andrew McCallin said he was dismissing the case because his court lacked “subject matter jurisdiction” because Peters’ attorney when filing the case last month did not also ask for that recall process to be delayed while its merits were being considered.