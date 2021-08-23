An administrative law judge recently upheld state stormwater discharge permit requirements for the West Elk Mine in the upper North Fork Valley.
The Mountain Coal Co., a subsidiary of Arch Resources, had challenged the legality of the state Water Quality Control Division’s inclusion of eight stormwater discharge points in 2019 when it renewed a permit for the mine.
Such permits are intended to prevent or limit water pollution.
The mine contended the eight locations are exempt from stormwater regulation, and that the division had incorrectly applied effluent limitations and failed to consider the economic reasonableness of including the eight discharge points.
Heidi Kutcher, an administrative law judge for the state Office of Administrative Courts, disagreed with the mine in a ruling issued earlier this month.
Kutcher’s decision is being cheered by conservation groups that intervened in the case in support of the Water Quality Control Division. The groups include High Country Conservation Advocates, the Center for Biological Diversity, Wild-Earth Guardians and the Sierra Club.
“This decision makes clear that Mountain Coal Company must comply with water quality protection laws, just like everyone else,” said Allison Melton, an attorney representing the conservation groups. “It’s a win for water quality in the Gunnison River’s North Fork and for waters across the state. It confirms the important agency oversight that’s needed to protect this precious natural resource from mining and other industrial uses.”
Seven of the discharge points, also referred to as outfalls, direct stormwater discharge to the Sylvester Gulch riverbed, which feeds the North Fork of the Gunnison River, and one directly feeds the North Fork of the Gunnison.
Mine officials argued in part that the outfalls don’t require a permit because they aren’t associated with an industrial area, as the coal is removed underground and exits from a different area of the mine. But Kutcher found that an electrical substation, ventilation fans and other facilities along the Sylvester Gulch haul road “are industrial in nature and directly related to the manufacturing and processing of coal.”
Mine officials also contend the only option for complying is costly and will have greater environmental impact than leaving the areas as they are. A mine official, Kathleen Welt, had testified that every time the mine must monitor stormwater, it takes several employees to collect the required sample from every outfall, and the cost reaches thousands of dollars.
West Elk is the last operating coal mine in the North Fork Valley. Through May, it was the most productive in the state for this year, with 987,795 tons and 209 miners working there.