The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.4% in July, but there still were nearly 176,000 Coloradans receiving unemployment benefits by the start of this month, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado’s seasonally adjusted rate for July is an improvement from the 10.2% over June, which matches the national unemployment rate.
That improved unemployment rate last month, however, could be impacted by a decrease in the state’s labor force, which went down by about 97,500.
Ryan Gedney, the department’s senior economist, said that drop is due to people choosing not to seek employment, while others appear to have simply given up looking for a job because of the bad economy.
Still, for those who remain in the workforce, the number of individuals employed increased by 11,100 in July.
“We have an aging population as well, so we have people who are going to retire,” Gedney said. “Month to month, we’re going to see a lot of churn, and that’s going to explain some of that movement that we saw this last month.”
In Mesa County, the unemployment rate decreased to 6.9% in July compared to 10.1% in June. Still, the county also saw a decrease in its labor force, dropping by 2,884 people.
Since May, the state has gained back about 134,000 of the 342,000 confirmed payroll jobs Colorado lost since the COVID-19 pandemic began between February and April. That’s a job recovery rate of about 39.2%, which lags that of the U.S. rate of 41.9%, Gedney said.
Despite the relatively good unemployment rate, the number of people filing initial claims for unemployment benefits are still in the thousands.
Last week, another 6,942 workers filed initial claims for regular benefits, up from the 6,187 who did so the prior week.
Of the 713,241 Coloradans who have received unemployment benefits for some duration during the pandemic, nearly 176,000 were still receiving UI checks as of the end of July.
In the six-county region — Delta, Garfield, Moffat, Mesa, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties — 29,414 workers have filed for unemployment benefits since the beginning of March. Of those, 6,821 were still receiving unemployment checks for the week ending Aug. 1. That’s down from 7,328 from the prior week.
The department, meanwhile, still is dealing with numerous fraudulent claims, identity thieves who are using names of people who aren’t actually unemployed, said Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department.
Haavind said that this month the department detected and stopped about $17 million in fraudulent payments, $52 million since the pandemic began.
She said that likely stems from people whose identity was stolen at some point in the past.
Most of them are being discovered when they receive a debit card from the department, which is how payments are made. Those cards are automatically sent out whenever someone files a claim.
“The majority of people who are reporting to us that they are receiving debit cards, unfortunately, at some point in the past have had their identities stolen,” Haavind said. “That has nothing to do with unemployment, that had nothing to do with the division (of labor), quite frankly, this has nothing to do with the pandemic except for criminals wait for an opportunity like this to use that stolen identity and conduct fraudulent activity.”