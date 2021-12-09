The spring of 2020 saw many people’s jobs and livelihoods ripped away from them by a surging pandemic, and Lara and Siggi Marcum were no exception.
After being laid off from their jobs by an agricultural company that wouldn’t remain open much longer itself, they found a spicier solution to their unemployment and COVID blues than the typical household: creating a line of hot sauces and other pepper-based products.
Pandemic Polly Peppers was a joke name Lara and Siggi tossed around before it stuck as the Marcums’ brand of food. Operating with 100 pepper plants in the Marcums’ backyard and with the couple as its only staff, Pandemic Polly Peppers has made a name for themselves in the Grand Valley at markets and stores in the past year.
“When we got sent home like so many others, we had the weekend to look at our yard and what we were going to do in the coming future, and Lara said, ‘Plant more peppers. We’re going to do something on our own,’ ” Siggi said. “That was the start of it.”
The Marcums had been growing peppers for fun for five years before they began the business venture. They have a history of farming, including Siggi’s stint owning a small business in Seattle based on urban farming and educating children on urban farming.
In their time on the Western Slope, they’ve learned how the arid nature of the region can drastically impact attempts to grow food without resources larger farms have.
It’s that experience that’s led to business decisions like using shade cloths to shield pepper plants from the desert sun to preserve their bloom and flavor.
Attempts at other crops weren’t quite so fruitful. Because they rent their property and their landlord frowned upon them tearing up half of the backyard, they grow everything above ground in drip systems.
With the proper shading in place to systemically grow peppers, like they have now, it’s an efficient method.
“We grew some (peppers) and we always liked a little bit of hot sauce, not necessarily real hot, and we started growing stuff and sharing it with friends,” Lara said. “We’d make sauce, give them some peppers, make stuff and bring it to work, share it with family… We started off by going to the local nurseries, Mount Garfield, Bookcliff Gardens, but they had what everybody has. They’ve got jalapenos and stuff like that. We wanted to get a little more creative, even though we weren’t that daring.”
‘GHORPION’
They eventually started getting more creative and experimental with how they approached and implemented peppers, bringing chocolate, barbecue sauce and other foods into the fold.
They embraced the “ghorpion” pepper, a cross between “ghost” and “scorpion” heats. Their favored experiments included apple butter with chocolate scorpion pepper, ghorpion pepper-infused honey, peanut butter with a spicy kick and ghorpion pepper-infused apple cider vinegar.
Not even two weeks after Lara lost her job in March 2020, with Siggi losing his in April, it became clear to both of them that an opportunity had presented itself to capitalize on their culinary eccentricity. Siggi went to work in the garden while Lara started the website, created the company — Marcum Farm Co., LLC was officially established in October 2020 — and brought her unconventional, experimental approach to the kitchen.,
“As a startup, we really just began with a couple of products,” Siggi said. “We worked with a company in Denver, a co-packing company, to start our sauces and dips. Those two products were what we started with so that we could begin.”
Pandemic Polly Peppers’ first big business opportunity was a far more massive undertaking than either Lara or Siggi could have predicted: an order from NexCore Group, a Denver-based real estate developer of health care facilities like hospitals that had somehow found the obscure website Lara had created.
“I got an email from them saying, ‘We found you and we want to do local Colorado-proud businesses, and we want to do some gift boxes,’ ” Lara said. “I said, ‘OK, what are we thinking? 50?’ They said, ‘Let us get back to you on the number and we’ll see if you can accommodate.’ It ended up being 350 gift boxes that we shipped all over the United States. Just dips, hot sauce, vinegar.”
With some help from friend Amber Warrick, they fulfilled all of those orders. It was a significant financial windfall for the Marcums, especially at a time when farmers markets were nonexistent.
It afforded them the opportunity to buy more resources, such as glass containers, that would allow them to branch out more with their products to reach the variety — 12 kinds of peppers and 28 products — they craved.
NAME RECOGNITION
Pandemic Polly Peppers has since established a customer base across western Colorado, appearing at any farmers markets they could make it to from Grand Junction down to Ridgway, where they got married. They sold their products at the farmers market in Ridgway for 20 weeks to introduce themselves to the region commercially. They’ve become regulars at the Grand Junction Farmers Market and festivals around the Western Slope, and they plan on taking their products to chocolate and barbecue festivals next year on top of focusing on hot sauces.
As longtime fans of markets and food-based festivals, especially having served as KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) judges for a year once, they have a deep appreciation for being on the other side of the table now.
“When you’re actually in it and people are coming to you and you get the energy from the local people, returning customers, new customers that look at what you’re offering… We do a lot of tasting, so people come by and we’ll let them taste our chocolate or our barbecue sauce,” Siggi said. “When you put names like ‘ghost’ or ‘ghorpion’ or ‘scorpion’ in front of your food, they’re intimidated, but for us, we say that we like to make food fun, so we don’t want people to be pushed back like a chilihead competition. We want people to engage it and enjoy it and find an appreciation for it.”
Siggi originally hails from Iceland, a country with a population of more than 350,000 people who almost unanimously dislike spicy foods — perhaps a fitting trait considering the name of their homeland.
“We try to make our food flavors forward and then the heat comes behind, but since we’re using exceptionally hot chilis, they go really far,” Siggi said.
The next step in Pandemic Polly Peppers’ growth was making its way into local stores. Gelato Junction, Fisher’s Market and The Hog & The Hen all sell Marcum Farms products, as well as Golden Goods in Golden. Their products are for sale online at pandemicpollypeppers.com.
As part of Small Business Saturday in Grand Junction in late November, Pandemic Polly Peppers was among the vendors at Ramblebine Brewing Company. The Marcums will once again be a vendor at Ramblebine on Dec. 18, from noon to 3 p.m.