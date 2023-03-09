When Rita Sanders moved to the Grand Valley last year with her husband and children, she knew she wanted to hit the ground running in becoming involved in her new community.
With one of her kids attending Colorado Mesa University and another attending Central High School, she knows her kids are becoming more independent, so she saw the move to Grand Junction as an opportunity to place her priorities in the community around her instead of constantly focusing on parenting.
Sanders, who also serves as the director of communications for Grand Valley Power, discovered that there was a Grand Junction chapter of the Junior Service League (JSL), a women-only organization that seeks to make a difference through volunteering and fundraising.
“I had known about them because back in Washington, my friend was a member of the Junior Service League,” Sanders said. “When I came out here, I had been to Rotary meetings and Lions Club meetings and different civic organizations through my job back in Washington, and the JSL seemed like the best fit for me because it’s about women who want to give back to the community, volunteering and raising funds for nonprofits in the community that are mostly focused on women and children. That’s what I’m interested in and that’s where I want to put my time and effort, so I looked up the JSL and joined.”
In early January, the JSL — which Sanders said has surged to about 40 members in the past few months — announced it had raised $62,000 to distribute as grants to 13 Mesa County nonprofit organizations.
The beneficiaries included:
■ Karis, a nonprofit that provides services to homeless, unaccompanied youth
■ Golden Girls, a program that helps women older than 50 find housing and services
■ Rocky Mountain Wings, a detachment of the national Commemorative Air Force dedicated to honoring American military aviation
■ Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, where people and animals come together for the purpose of healing
■ Family Health West
■ Hope of the Grand Valley, which provides support to parents and their children who are not receiving housing assistance or welfare
■ Discover Ability, which helps people with disabilities boost their confidence and lifestyle
■ United Way
■ Clifton Christian Church Food Bank
■ Community Food Bank
■ Riverside Educational Center, which provides after-school tutoring in the county
■ Reverent Rhythms, which provides opportunities for people with low income to participate in dance activities
■ MarillacHealth
The JSL’s top fundraising event each year is Viva el Vino. The 30th Viva el Vino will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 29, from. at the Wine Country Inn in Palisade. General admission is $100.