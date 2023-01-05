Representatives of Juniper Ridge Community School, a charter school in Mesa County Valley School District 51, spoke to D51 Board of Education members at their meeting Tuesday evening at R-5 High School, requesting district assistance in needed campus improvements.
Upon the school’s opening in 2013, school leaders planed three phases of its campus. Since then, the school has maximized all of the space on its current campus and all of its courses are filled. School leaders said they need more space and buildings, but the certificate of participation the school signed to join the school district requires that they go through the school board before initiating any on-campus projects.
Because of this, Juniper Ridge Community School is requesting $3 million from the district to go toward removing two smaller buildings that the school is leasing while expanding the main building to include 10 classrooms, which would allow the first through fifth grades to all be taught in the same building and free up space for efforts such as a library and special education classes.
The school board didn’t reach any kind of decision Tuesday night, but it could vote on the request as soon as Jan. 17.
United Way
The annual District 51 United Way Pledge Campaign was a success once again in 2022, with 843 district employees donating $74,381.50 throughout 2022. These donations will go toward funding 42 programs and 27 nonprofit agencies that serve approximately 50,000 people in Mesa County.
“Our D51 employees are the largest yearly organization donor to the pledge drive and have given somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.3 million in donations since the partnership began,” said Appleton Elementary School Principal Corey Hafey.” They do this because they know it positively impacts the kids and the families that go to our schools.”
Four schools earned a plaque from United Way of Mesa County that will be displayed throughout 2023 because they saw the largest year-over-year increase in employees donating to the campaign: Dos Rios Elementary School (80.43%), Bookcliff Middle School (26.99%), Valley School (42.85%) and New Emerson School (16.5%).