Representatives of Juniper Ridge Community School, a charter school in Mesa County Valley School District 51, spoke to D51 Board of Education members at their meeting Tuesday evening at R-5 High School, requesting district assistance in needed campus improvements.

Upon the school’s opening in 2013, school leaders planed three phases of its campus. Since then, the school has maximized all of the space on its current campus and all of its courses are filled. School leaders said they need more space and buildings, but the certificate of participation the school signed to join the school district requires that they go through the school board before initiating any on-campus projects.