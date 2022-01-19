Juniper Ridge School returned to in-person learning as scheduled Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak led to a week of online classes.
Last Monday, the school announced it would shift to online learning for a little over a week after the coronavirus kept many staff members out.
“Most of the reason we shut down was our staff got hit and we couldn’t find subs to cover the classrooms,” said Juniper Ridge Head of School Kathleen Mumaw. “More than the student numbers, it was the staff that had gotten hit without substitutes to keep the school running, which was why we closed. All staff is currently back and healthy. Most of our students were here today.”
COVID-19 positivity rates are unavailable for the school because it just returned to in-person learning after a week away.
However, Mumaw did say there are no mask requirements in place at the school.
“According to district policy, you have to hit over that 2% number,” Mumaw said. “Among our students, we haven’t hit over 2%, and being shut down last week, anyone who tested positive while we were shut down or the week before, they wouldn’t have gotten it here because we were closed … At our last count, we were at 0.8% of our students testing positive.”
A COLORFUL ADDITION
Another charter school in the Grand Valley, Independence Academy, is hosting an open house Friday at 9 a.m. to showcase its new sensory walkway. A sensory walkway is a series of colorful, whimsical decals on a classroom or hallway floor aimed at leading students through activities as they develop their motor skills and build their focus and attention.
Grand Junction High School senior Ellah Hall, an Independence Academy alumna, raised the funds for the sensory walkway as her capstone project in Jodee Cronk’s learning advisory group Agents of Change.