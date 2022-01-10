A letter sent to the family members of Juniper Ridge Community School students announced that the school will be closed for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 issues.
The letter, which was forwarded to The Daily Sentinel, said that “due to a high percentage of student and staff absences,” the school would close.
The letter was also posted on the school's Facebook page. It said that the school currently has more than 15% of students and 19% of staff out “due to COVID-19 and related illnesses.”
“This was not an easy decision, and we know it may be hard for many families, but we feel that closing the school is in the best interest of our entire school staff and student population,” the letter, which was signed by the JRCS Board of Stewards and administration, said. “Student and staff health and safety are our top priorities and this closure will allow all of our staff and students time to quarantine to help diminish the spread of the illness and cleaning crews to deeply clean and disinfect the entire campus.”
The school will turn to "at-home learning" days with teachers sending work home for students to be completed this week.
The school, which is listed as a charter school with the Mesa County Valley School District 51, plans to reopen on Tuesday, January 18. There is no school on Monday to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.