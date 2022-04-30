A Mesa County jury handed down a $8.75 million judgment Wednesday against a former Grand Junction fertility doctor accused in a lawsuit of artificially inseminating patients who thought they were using an anonymous sperm donor.
Paul B. Jones, 83, who has surrendered his medical license, was sued in 2019 by three families who, according to court documents, found out they were related through DNA testing on Ancestry.com.
The jury found Jones 30% liable and Gynecologic-Obstetric Associates of Western Colorado 70% liable, which means Jones will be required to pay roughly $3.75 million, The Denver Post reported. Other parties to the suit settled with Jones before the trial.
The verdict had not been read into the public record as of Friday.
A jury trial for a similar lawsuit filed against Jones and Dr. Stephan Meacham in 2021, alleging they used Jones’ sperm to artificially inseminate patients for a period of 20 years, is scheduled to begin April 10, 2023, according to the 21st Judicial District.
Paula Greisen, a Denver attorney who filed the complaint for the second lawsuit, previously stated at least 11 children have been traced to Jones.
According to the original complaint, in late 2018 Maia Smith-Boring, who was born in 1980, became interested in genealogy and took a DNA test through Ancestry.com. The results showed her father was not her genetic relative.
Smith-Boring was then contacted through Ancestry.com by a woman who said they were half siblings, and they determined there were at least five other siblings sharing the same father.
Smith-Boring’s mother had been artificially inseminated by Jones seven times from 1979 to 1985, according to the complaint, resulting in two children. Attorneys for the family could not be reached for comment Friday.
Gynecologic-Obstetric Associates of Western Colorado was also party to the suit, which claimed medical negligence, lack of informed consent, fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, battery and extreme, outrageous conduct.
Jones’ attorneys’ response to the complaint denied the claims.