A Mesa County jury has awarded a woman $5 million for a claim against Apyx Medical Corporation alleging negligence and misrepresentation.
The jury awarded Mary Doring $3.5 million for non-economic losses or injuries and $1.5 million for physical impairment or disfigurement after Doring sued the company, saying a “J-Plasma” device was being used for skin resurfacing, a use it had not been approved for by the Food and Drug Administration, according to court documents.
J-plasma is used for skin tightening, according to University of Utah Health.
According to court documents, Dr. Duane Hartshorn performed a J-Plasma procedure on Doring at the Grand Valley Surgical Center in October, 2018 using equipment from Apyx, which is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
Court documents stated after the procedure Doring’s face was “oozing, painful and crusty.”
Court documents also stated during the next few months Doring’s face did not heal and then became infected.
The complaint reads: “As a result of Defendant Apyx’s marketing and sale of the J-Plasma devices for the off-label purpose for dermal resurfacing, i.e., use of the J-Plasma device for purposes not approved by the FDA, to Defendant Hartshorn, Mrs. Doring suffered excruciating pain, emotional distress, humiliation, inconvenience, impairment of the quality of her life, disfigurement, physical impairment, and past and future expense for treatment and household services.”
Doring’s attorneys also argued Apyx failed to warn physicians using the device about risks of using the device for skin resurfacing.
According to court documents, Apyx filed a premarket notification of regulatory clearance of the J-Plasma for use in skin resurfacing in December, 2018, and withdrew that application in February 2019.
Although the jury awarded $5 million, attorney Sam Starritt said the figure Apyx will have to pay might be closer to $2.5 million because of damage caps for non-economic losses or injuries and other costs once everything is sorted out.
Hartshorn is also named on the verdict, and was found by the jury to be 20% liable for Doring’s complaints, with Apyx being 80% liable.
Hartshorn and Doring reached a confidential settlement before the trial, Starritt said.
Starritt said he expects APYX to appeal the award.