She is to be sentenced on April 10. The maximum penalty for the conviction, which is the lesser of the two charges, is up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine.
The two misdemeanor charges stem from an incident that occurred at Main Street Bagels on Feb. 8, 2022, when investigators with the District Attorney's Office tried to execute a search warrant to seize Peters' iPad.
When Peters obstructed that attempt, the investigators called the Grand Junction Police Department, who ended up arresting Peters.
But according to court testimony from the main arresting officer, Vaughn Soderquist, the embattled former clerk was not the first target of an arrest, but someone who was with Peters at the time whom she handed the iPad.
Investigators had asked police to detain that person, Randy Bremmer, because he at the time was the last known person to have possession of the iPad after Peters handed it to him to keep it away from them.
But when Soderquist and Officer Rosario Tafoya moved in, Peters immediately got in the way, blocking their attempt to reach Bremmer. Without hesitation or a verbal warning for Peters to move, the officers handcuffed her and pulled her out of the restaurant.
In her testimony, Tafoya said she was following Soderquist's lead, who is the more experienced of the two officers. Tafoya said that at the time she thought Peters was "Randy" when Soderquist grabbed her arm as he tried to move in on Bremmer, who ultimately was not arrested. Also not arrested was another woman Bremmer allegedly gave the iPad to, Anna Lee Elliott, who allegedly was sitting on it to hide it from the investigators.
Soderquist said he detained Peters because she pushed back on him, and he wanted to calm the situation.
"She's struggling with us the whole time as we were trying to get the handcuffs on," he said. "Ms. Peters escalated in her behavior so we removed her to calm things down."
It worked, District Attorney Investigator Robert Heil testified. Soon afterwards, Bremmer and Elliott were more cooperative and the iPad was retrieved on a chair where Elliott had been sitting, with spilled coffee on it, Heil testified.
A witness for the prosecution who testified as an expert in arrest tactics, Mesa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Marco Montez, told Peters' attorney, Harvey Steinberg, that normally the thing to do is to issue one or two verbal warnings to someone to get out of the way before actually arresting them.
During the jury's deliberations, the four women and two men on the panel had asked to see the body camera footage of that arrest again, which had been shown numerous times during the trial.
While investigators were trying to obtain the iPad, one of the reasons Peters gave for not handing it over was that the device was not hers, saying it actually belonged to someone named Tammy Bailey. During the trial, however, testimony and statements from Peters' attorney revealed that Bailey is an alias that Peters had created for herself.
After she was released by police, Peters told DA Investigator Michael Struwe that she could not give him the passcode to the iPad because she didn't know it, suggesting he find Bailey, but declined to tell him how she could be reached.
"It is her right not to give out the passcode," Steinberg said in his closing arguments. "It's not a crime."
Other testimony, which came from a fellow election denier who has been working with Peters since the beginning of her election denying brouhaha, Cory Anderson, testified for the prosecution that he helped Peters set up a cell phone with the name Tammy Bailey, saying he knew it to be a false name for Peters.
In his closing arguments, Steinberg said that the entire thing was a set up, one meant to arrest Peters at the onset. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, however, said that's not true, adding that the police weren't summoned until after Peters obstructed his investigators in obtaining the iPad.
Peters' conviction, however, means that separate charges of contempt of court can go forward. That's the underlying case that led to the search warrant and subsequent obstruction charges.
There, Peters is accused of using the iPad to video record a court proceeding for her former deputy, Belinda Knisley, who at the time was facing burglary and cybercrime charges for allegedly entering the clerk's office after being told to stay away. At that time, Knisley was under investigation by county human resources officials for creating a hostile work environment, allegedly telling clerk staff not to cooperate with state and federal investigations into tampering with election equipment.
Eventually, Peters, Knisley and former Elections Manager Sandra Brown were charged with election tampering, influencing a public servant and criminal impersonation. Both Knisley and Brown reached plea deals with prosecutors, and are to testify against Peters at her August trial.
The former clerk faces seven felony and three misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.