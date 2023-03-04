Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Jury finds Peters guilty on obstruction charge, but acquits on arrest

Tina Peters Verdict

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters stands with one of her attorneys, Stephen Burnstein, as the verdicts against her are read Friday in Mesa County Court. She was found guilty of obstruction of government operations, but acquitted on a charge that she obstructed a peace officer.

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found guilty Friday of obstruction of government operations, but acquitted on a charge that she obstructed a peace officer.

She is to be sentenced on April 10. The maximum penalty for the conviction, which is the lesser of the two charges, is up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine.

Tina Peters Verdict

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Tina Peters reacts to being acquitted of her arrest by Grand Junction police, but moments later was convicted of obstructing DA investigators who were trying to execute a search warrant.
Tina Peters Verdict

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

An error occurred