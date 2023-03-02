After a two-day trial, the jury deciding the case against former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters ended their deliberations Thursday evening without reaching a verdict.
The six-person jury will reconvene Friday morning.
They are weighing evidence presented by prosecutors earlier in the day that, among other things, showed Peters repeatedly telling investigators multiple times that an iPad they were attempting to seize was not hers.
Although Peters' attorney, Harvey Steinberg, tried to argue that the entire incident was a set up by law enforcement, and that they meant to arrest her regardless, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in his closing arguments that it was Peters — and Peters alone — who escalated the conditions that led to the two misdemeanor charges of obstructing government operations and peace officers.
"They set her up. They charged her and her alone and then they come to you," Steinberg told the jury of four women and two men.
"She immediately reacted and immediately escalated," Rubinstein responded. "That's a set up? The Grand Junction Police Department hadn't even been called yet."
When investigators from Rubinstein's office attempted to execute a search warrant on Feb. 8, 2021, for that iPad, a device Peters had allegedly used to video record a court proceeding, she repeatedly said it belonged to someone named Tammy Bailey.
Peters also later told district attorney investigator Michael Struwe after she was arrested by Grand Junction police that she couldn't give him the passcode to that iPad because she didn't know it, and that he would have to contact Bailey, but declined to tell him how.
All of that was presented in court from a police body camera video of the entire incident, which also showed Peters trying to block investigators from obtaining the iPad and police arresting her for getting in the way.
"This is not my iPad," she told Struwe on the video. "I don't know the passcode. You'll have to ask Tammy Bailey."
But other testimony, including statements from Steinberg himself, showed that Tammy Bailey was a name that Peters created for herself.
The trial did not get into why investigators wanted to seize the iPad because that isn't part of the obstruction charges. Peters faces separate a contempt-of-court charge that center on Peters' alleged used of the iPad to record a court proceeding in violation of rules, and then telling Judge Matthew Barrett that she wasn't recording it. That case is expected to be heard in May.
During testimony on the charges, one witness said he helped Peters set up her new cell phone in the name of Tammy Bailey, saying he knew that name to be an alias for Peters.
That testimony came from Cory Anderson, a prosecution witness who has been a fervent supporter of Peters and her beliefs that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Anderson, along with his wife, Jacqueline, were on the private plane along with Peters and other election deniers going to a symposium on the subject hosted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who shares those beliefs. Jacqueline Anderson resigned in late 2021 as vice chair of the Mesa County Republican Party, in part, because she didn't believe the party was properly supporting Peters and her attempts to prove election fraud.
It was that symposium, held in South Dakota in August 2021, that started the predicament Peters now is in, which has resulted in seven felony and three misdemeanor charges on tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office. That trial is set to begin in August.
She has pleaded not guilty to those charges, saying they are politically motivated.
Peters briefly ran for reelection for clerk last year, but ended that bid to run for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, a race she came in a distant second. She now is running to be chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party. That election is to be held March 11.