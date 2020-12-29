Fresh from a starring performance in the marquee event at the National Finals Rodeo, Rifle bull-rider Colten Fritzlan is getting back to work.
No surprise there.
“My main goal is to be the best, and I’ll work at it every day,” Fritzlan said, barely a week after finishing third in the prestigious National Finals Rodeo and winning bull-riding rookie of the year honors. “I do my job every day — work on my mental game and get on practice bulls.”
Fritzlan said he was “just doing my job” when he orchestrated a stunning series of rides at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the replacement venue for the traditional rodeo finale in Las Vegas.
The 20-year-old who grew up in a Rifle rodeo family scored in seven of 10 rounds of bull-riding at the finals.
Fritzlan won the third round — on a bull named Angel’s Landing — with fellow Western Slope bull-rider Ty Wallace of Collbran second. Wallace went on to finish second overall at the National Finals.
“I was expecting myself to be there,” Fritzlan said of qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo as one of the top-15 ranked bull-riders — at age 20. “That was my mindset all year.”
Calls and texts from family, friends and supporters streamed into his phone when he qualified for the finals after navigating a COVID-19 adjusted schedule this season, not to mention a broken jaw.
The congratulatory calls and texts tripled after Fritzlan’s headline-grabbing NFR results.
“Dang right, there were calls from a bunch of family and friends. I’m so blessed to have that support,” Fritzlan said from his current home near Weatherford, Texas.
Moving the finals to Texas made the 2020 NFR unique, he said. Plus, they were able to host fans at the Metroplex location between Dallas and Fort Worth.
“We had the same number of people we would have had in Vegas,” Fritzlan said, adding that he maintained his normal approach for the big rodeo in Arlington.
“I just tried to keep everything simple; take everything one day at a time,” the 2018 Rifle High School graduate said. “It’s easy to get caught in the hype. That’s why I wanted it simple.”
He used his knowledge of the bulls and counted on his training — physical and mental.
“The bulls at the finals, you see them all year,” said Fritzlan, who will search out videos of bulls he doesn’t know. “But for me, it’s a feel kind of thing. You just try to position yourself where you need to be.
“It’s like a dance,” he said — except his dance partner is an 1,800-pound hairy bundle of bucking bull.
And each dance partner has a unique personality.
“Bulls are athletes just like us. And a bull’s got a mind of his own,” he said. “The bulls … can be a bigger show than the cowboys. Those great bulls … they’re what make our sport so unique.”
RODEO ROOTS
His appreciation for rodeo (and his large bovine teammates) extends deep into Fritzlan’s youth in Western Colorado.
“Colten has been preparing for (the NFR) for a long time, since he was a 10-year-old steer rider,” said his father, Cole Fritzlan, himself a former saddle bronc rider and steer wrestler. “He is really passionate about what he wants to do. And he always had the gift, the talent, to ride. He was exceptional as a kid… at every level. So to see him excel at this level (NFR) doesn’t surprise me.”
Cole Fritzlan, witnessing his son’s early passion for rodeo, provided practice stock over the years at their Rifle ranch, from heifers and steers to miniature bulls and big-boy bulls.
“We drove all over the country buying bulls (for practice sessions),” the senior Fritzlan said. On one trip that included Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois, the Fritzlans bought 13 bulls for their ranch/rodeo operation.
They would rotate through the rough stock using practice bulls who were good at bucking but not mean and destructive, according to Cole.
Along the way, Colten Fritz-lan built a reputation.
As a 9-year-old, he rode a frisky heifer at the fairgrounds in Rifle — a feat local cowboys remember vividly.
As a 10-year-old, he rode a steer at the Gus Darien Arena in Carbondale in another memorable outing.
“That steer really, really bucked,” said Cole, who recalled Colten’s tireless youth when he would ride practice bulls late into the night, often 10 rides or more.
TRAVELING SHOW
When they weren’t practicing, the Fritzlans would travel to rodeo after rodeo after rodeo.
From New Mexico to South Dakota, from Oklahoma to California, they chased the rodeo dream.
“At a young age, I went all over to rodeo,” Colten Fritzlan said.
Trips included Little Britches regional and national events, among others. He usually would bring home championship buckles to add to his collection.
At first, he did all the events.
Calling himself a “fairly good calf-roper,” Fritzlan said he always had his eye on the bulls.
“Bull-riding always stuck out for me,” he said. “I used the other events to clear my head.”
He was a wrestler at Rifle High School until, ironically, injuries forced him into rodeo exclusively.
After high school graduation, Fritzlan headed to the rodeo team at Western Texas College in Snyder — part of the powerhouse college rodeo system.
“Getting to Texas helped me,” Fritzlan said. “There are a lot more (rodeo) opportunities down here.”
The college rodeo system allows four-year and two-year colleges to compete together. Pros, semi-pros and amateurs compete under the same umbrella, similar to the system for college bicycling racing.
“You’re there for a reason,” Fritzlan said of college rodeo, which he used to gain experience and prepare for his professional career. He collected a college national bull-riding title along the way.
A college rival and friend, Ky Hamilton of Australia, ended up battling Fritzlan for bull-riding rookie of the year honors this season.
“Texas is where he always wanted to go. That was his choice. In Texas, you can ride bulls all year round,” said his father, who went to college on a rodeo scholarship and helped his team with a pair of national championships.
When Cole Fritzlan met and married Colten’s mother Velvet, young Colten was 7 years old.
“I helped raise him since he was 7; he took my name at 10,” said Cole, proud papa.
Naturally, Colten embraced the Fritzlan family rodeo ethos — just like little brother Teek (also a national champion junior wrester) and little sister Swayze (a barrel-racing wunderkind).
BULL-RIDING GURU
Colten and Cole Fritzlan both cite one other key to Colten’s rodeo success — bull-riding guru Gary Leffew.
“He’s a former world champion bull-rider who puts on (bull-riding) schools all over,” Colten Fritzlan said. “He’d had a big impact on me.”
He first trained with Leffew in 2010, when Colten was just 10. They’ve been training together ever since.
Leffew, a member of the pro rodeo hall of fame, is a legend in the bull-riding world, particularly with his emphasis on the mental side of riding.
With regular sessions in Texas and California, Leffew even brought his Greg Leffew Bull-Riding School to the Fritz-lan family ranch near Rifle on several occasions.
“Why is Colten so successful?” Leffew said, repeating the question. “Well, he has an incredible work ethic. He has a deep desire. He’s willing to put in the hard work and accept the setbacks that come along.”
Leffew, who qualified for the National Finals Rodeo eight times in his career, related that a badly broken leg and subsequent surgeries tested Fritzlan’s resolve two years ago.
“But he stayed with it,” Leffew said. “He’s relentless; he’s hungry. And he’s got a great support system.”
And, he said, Colten Fritzlan is a good dancer.
“In bull-riding, everything is timing,” Leffew said. “It’s like a dance.”
Sound familiar?
“And the bull is always the leader. You have to learn how to follow,” said Leffew, a master of positive messaging. Leffew even sent one of his former students to a real dance school — to learn how to follow and not lead.
“I’m very fortunate to know him,” Colten said, adding that their attention to the mental side has boosted his career as a bull-rider.
Leffew even referred Fritzlan to noted sports psychologist Diane McNab, who has worked with scores of Olympians and professional athletes in numerous sports, including rodeo. McNab is a former member of the Canadian National Ski Team.
“My biggest thing is my mind,” Fritzlan said. “Your body runs off your mind. I want my mind to be strong.”